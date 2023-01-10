Read full article on original website
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Career Pathing sessions aimed at setting up students, employees for success in workplace
Northwest Missouri State University is again offering personal and professional development opportunities for students and employees this spring through its Career Pathing series. Launched in 2003, Career Pathing sessions feature activities and workshops led by Northwest staff members and other experts who share their knowledge and experiences related to topics...
SBDC continues assistance to entrepreneurs seeking resources
As the calendar transitions to a new year, the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) affiliated with Northwest Missouri State University continues to serve the region and provide professional assistance to existing or aspiring business owners, as it has done for more than 40 years. The Northwest SBDC is located...
Northwest accepting nominations for leadership, employment, organizational awards
Northwest Missouri State University is now accepting nominations for its annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony. The collaborative celebration recognizes excellence among Northwest students, faculty and staff. Awards are presented by Student Employment, the Graduate Office, the Office of Student Involvement, B.D. Owens Library, the International Involvement Center, the Office of Human Resources, Student Senate and the Student Success Center.
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
Quitman Woman Injured in Nodaway County Crash Monday Afternoon
A Quitman woman suffered injuries in a Monday afternoon accident in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred on Highway 113, a mile north of Quitman, as 80-year-old Donna L. Younglove drove southbound. Troopers say Younglove crested a hill, went off the west side of the...
