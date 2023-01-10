ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
<p>The Indianapolis Colts may or may not retain interim head coach Jeff Saturday who replaced Frank Reich in November. Indianapolis</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/former-vikings-coach">Former Vikings Coach Interviews for Colts Top Job</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
