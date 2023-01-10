Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasHatch, NM
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
1 charged after APD SWAT response Friday night
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were called to the area around Yucca Drive and Central Avenue Friday night.
Bernalillo County employee charged for impersonating law enforcement
A county employee is facing criminal charges.
Mistrial called in case of man accused of trying to kill New Mexico officer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The crime was caught on video; the evidence is very clear. However, a federal jury was deadlocked in the case of a driver accused of attempted murder on Friday. The man is accused of opening fire on a state police officer on the side of I-40. In 2020, State Police Officer […]
Man arrested for alleged threat to shoot, domestic violence
It was hours after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a call for help just before midnight Friday from a woman on Yucca Drive NW that her husband, Mark Custodio, surrendered after barricading himself inside their apartment. According to the criminal complaint, a woman called to say her husband was...
Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s murder to be held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. […]
New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing
Police are looking for a wanted person who was reported missing.
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Video shows bar customer, DJ disarming Albuquerque shooter
Video shows a shooting from last year. The suspect is behind bars, awaiting trial.
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
Albuquerque police investigate fatal moped crash
APD is still looking for a driver suspected in the incident.
Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected to take plea deal
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Aron Leon, the man accused of armed robbery and leading deputies on a chase, was expected to take a plea deal Thursday. That hearing did not happen. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon held a woman at gunpoint at an ATM near Rio Bravo and 2nd St. on New Year’s Day. […]
Tiger cub at Biopark after found in trailer during shooting investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a tiger cub inside a Southeast Albuquerque home after officers were called to a shooting in the area. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
Suspect Nabbed After Sixth New Mexico Politician’s Home Hit by Gunfire
A man suspected in connection with a string of shootings at the homes or offices of a half-dozen New Mexico elected officials was in custody on unrelated charges on Monday, Albuquerque authorities said. Harold Medina, the police department chief, said at a press conference that a gun used in at least one of the shooting incidents had also been recovered. Few details were immediately available about the suspect, whom police Chief Harold Medina said was a man under 50. He added that investigators are concerned about damaging an ongoing probe. “We are still trying to link and see which cases...
FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they say had dozens of firearms and more than $100,000 worth of suspected stolen items. Detectives are looking for 51-year-old Leonard John Lucero after they found the items at his home and storage unit. “We have the obvious power tools and things that you […]
