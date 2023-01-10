ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Man arrested for alleged threat to shoot, domestic violence

It was hours after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a call for help just before midnight Friday from a woman on Yucca Drive NW that her husband, Mark Custodio, surrendered after barricading himself inside their apartment. According to the criminal complaint, a woman called to say her husband was...
KOAT 7

Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s murder to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
KRQE News 13

Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third

Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/two-teens-arrested-for-a-shooting-in-hobbs-police-searching-for-a-third/.
KRQE News 13

ABQ Traffic Unit looks into motorcycle crash; 1 hospitalized

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s Traffic Unit was called to a crash scene Wednesday night. The collision hospitalized a motorcycle rider. A crash happened at Monroe and Candelaria, police said. It involved a vehicle and motorcycle. Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital in...
KRQE News 13

Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After Sixth New Mexico Politician’s Home Hit by Gunfire

A man suspected in connection with a string of shootings at the homes or offices of a half-dozen New Mexico elected officials was in custody on unrelated charges on Monday, Albuquerque authorities said. Harold Medina, the police department chief, said at a press conference that a gun used in at least one of the shooting incidents had also been recovered. Few details were immediately available about the suspect, whom police Chief Harold Medina said was a man under 50. He added that investigators are concerned about damaging an ongoing probe. “We are still trying to link and see which cases...
