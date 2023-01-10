Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes MetrosArizona Weather ForcePima County, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)justpene50Jerome, AZ
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA enter agreement for emergency traffic signal change devices. Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley receives highest standard designation for annual finance audit
Prescott Valley receives highest standard designation for annual finance audit. The Town of Prescott Valley Finance Department is pleased to announce the results of its annual fiscal year audit, which earned an “unmodified opinion,” the highest standard that can be awarded through the audit process. An unmodified opinion...
theprescotttimes.com
The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed
Town administrative offices closed for Civil Rights Day. Chino Valley, AZ: The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This federal holiday has been designated as a national day of service. We encourage members of Chino Valley to volunteer, if able, to improve the community.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott NF Waives Fees in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Prescott NF Offices closed for Federal Holiday
Prescott NF Waives Fees in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Prescott NF Offices closed for Federal Holiday. All Prescott National Forest (PNF) offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, for the federal holiday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
theprescotttimes.com
CREATING A SAFER COMMUNITY IN PRESCOTT VALLEY ONE JOB AT A TIME
The Prescott Valley PD is currently accepting applications for Police Officer Trainees and Lateral Police Officers. Our next testing will be on Saturday, March 4th at 9:00 AM with Oral Boards on Wednesday March 8th. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and an exceptional work-life balance, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
theprescotttimes.com
Student of the Week, Jan 13, 2023
CHINO VALLEY, AZ- The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize second grader Cliodhna Rotteger of Territorial Early Childhood Center as our Student of the Week for the week ending January 13, 2023. The information below provided by the TECC staff:. Cliodhna Rotteger, a second grade in Mrs....
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
theprescotttimes.com
LICENSING INFORMATION FOR PET OWNERS
One of the missions of the Prescott Valley Police Animal Control Unit is to educate dog owners about leashing, licensing, and vaccinating their dogs against rabies in compliance with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter Six. Prescott Valley Town Code requires all dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley be licensed....
theprescotttimes.com
Spring 2023 Free Garden Classes taught at Watters Garden Center
Spring 2023 Free Garden Classes taught at Watters Garden Center. Free Garden Class offered every Saturday @ 9:30 am in the fresh air at Watters Garden Center, 1815. Iron Springs Road in Prescott. January 14 @ 9:30 am: Happy, Healthy Houseplants with Professional Style. You'll learn the top plants grown...
theprescotttimes.com
Embry-Riddle Announces Spring 2023 Shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA—Tickets are now on sale for Spring 2023 shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, located on the Embry-Riddle Prescott Campus at 3700 Willow Creek Road. The Planetarium has a new ticketing system that will allow you to select your seats in advance for upcoming shows. Shows are open to the public most Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. For details, or to get your tickets today, go to: https://prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.
theprescotttimes.com
Arenacross Event in Prescott Valley
The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, is coming to the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Friday, January 13th, 2023. “We are excited to bring the AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP to Prescott Valley, Az. The fans in Prescott Valley will see firsthand the new Arenacross format. We are bringing an action-pack night of racing and entertainment for the whole family. A live DJ will kick off the track party at 6:30 pm! Great sound and lights, one v one racing, jump competition, and much more to keep the fans entertained all night. The racing will start at 7:30 pm with some of the top riders in the country battling for that #1 plate”. Said Wayne Seboa, one of the AMA Arenacross promoters.
knau.org
Prescott police detective arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence
A Prescott police detective is on administrative leave after officials say he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence. The Prescott Police Department says Detective Joshua Dillenbeck was involved in what they described as a “minor, non-injury” crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway on Friday.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Area To See Winter Weather This Weekend
Two rounds of widespread winter weather are expected to impact the High Country beginning Saturday night. The first weather pattern is expected to move through the area from Saturday Night through to Sunday and the National Weather Service Flagstaff has placed a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from January 14 from 8:00 pm until January 15 at 5:00 pm.
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Tops Mesa
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Roughrider men’s basketball program played host to the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds on Wednesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium and emerged victorious with a final score of 82-78. The narrow comeback victory moves YC’s overall record to 5-11 and conference record to 2-6. The Roughriders and Thunderbirds went back and forth in the early goings with Mesa answering every time the Roughriders would trim the lead to a one possession game.
Comments / 0