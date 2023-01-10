ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
WLWT 5

LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals

Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Bengals wide receivers work at local dessert shop on Saturday

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be working at a local funnel cake restaurant on Saturday afternoon. Funnel Cake Island, a dessert shop in Cincinnati, posted to their social media on Saturday morning, announcing the news. This content is imported from Instagram. You may...
CINCINNATI, OH

