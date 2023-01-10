Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson travels to Cincinnati; plans to 'reimburse' Mixon
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is headed to Cincinnati ahead of the Bengals' Wild Card playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Johnson announced that he was on his flight to Cincinnati on Friday morning in a tweet. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
WLWT 5
WLWT, WBAL in Baltimore set friendly wager for upcoming playoff game
As the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens prepare for their AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday night, WLWT also has a lot riding on this weekend's playoff game. WLWT has a friendly wager with our sister station in Baltimore, WBAL. If the Bengals win, the WBAL team in Baltimore has...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Four-Star OT Jaelyne Matthews
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt at Georgia Tech Takeaways: Panthers Pull Off Rare ACC Road Win
The Pitt Panthers now own the best road record in the ACC after beating Georgia Tech.
WLWT 5
LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals
Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
WLWT 5
Former Bengals wide receivers work at local dessert shop on Saturday
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be working at a local funnel cake restaurant on Saturday afternoon. Funnel Cake Island, a dessert shop in Cincinnati, posted to their social media on Saturday morning, announcing the news. This content is imported from Instagram. You may...
WLWT 5
Bengals running back Joe Mixon tweets at NFL about 'coin flip' celebration
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon posted to social media on Friday afternoon, releasing a screenshot of a letter informing Mixon that he was being fined for his 'coin flip' celebration last Sunday. In the tweet, Mixon also called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to do a coin toss to...
WLWT 5
Bengals elevate two players to active roster ahead of Wild Card round vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals made two additions to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Wild Card round game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati elevated defensive end Raymond Johnson III and linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. Johnson and Jones are both classified as standard...
WLWT 5
Bengals, Ravens release latest injury update ahead of Sunday's playoff matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have released their latest injury reports ahead of Sunday's AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. For the Bengals, offensive lineman Alex Cappa did not practice for a third straight day due to an ankle injury and has been ruled out on Sunday.
