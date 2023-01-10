SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Michiganders struggling with credit card debt after the holidays can join a free webinar on Wednesday Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human services agencies in metro Detroit, to learn how to get the best from their credit cards. With US credit card debt heading for $1 trillion dollars [fool.com], the virtual program called “The Advantages of Credit Cards” will give tips and advice on making credit cards work for you in 2023, especially for those who have been struggling with holiday costs and inflation. To register for the program go to the events page at geshermi.org [geshermi.org] or click here.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO