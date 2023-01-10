ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Fox17

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox17

Chicago tops list of cities with longest traffic delays

People are spending more time stuck in traffic, according to the 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard. The report looks at travel delays, collision trends and commuting patterns. Chicago was the worst U.S. city for traffic in 2002— with travelers spending 155 hours stuck in their vehicles, according to the study.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox17

West Michigan to receive $4.4M in funding toward affordable housing

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 700 new affordable housing units will be built in the state thanks to a new round of funding. The Michigan governor’s office says it will cost approximately $176.6 million to build the new units, adding more than 60 long-term jobs and 1,100 short-term jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan DNR to hold first Free Snowmobiling Weekend Feb. 11–12

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding its first free snowmobiling weekend next month. Snowmobilers will be permitted to ride without a permit, registration or license Feb. 11–12, according to the DNR. "Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Free Virtual Program aimed at helping Michiganders get the best from their credit cards in 2023

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — Michiganders struggling with credit card debt after the holidays can join a free webinar on Wednesday Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human services agencies in metro Detroit, to learn how to get the best from their credit cards. With US credit card debt heading for $1 trillion dollars [fool.com], the virtual program called “The Advantages of Credit Cards” will give tips and advice on making credit cards work for you in 2023, especially for those who have been struggling with holiday costs and inflation. To register for the program go to the events page at geshermi.org [geshermi.org] or click here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 13

1. Changes coming for those who have mPerks with Meijer. The enhanced program will now allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers now earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with additional opportunities to earn even more points. Customers in southeast Michigan will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Ice coverage way down for Great Lakes

This winter has been nothing short of interesting— from a pre-Christmas blizzard to now green grass and above average temperatures in January— Michigan has run the gambit. But where does this leave our lake in terms of ice?. Typically we should have about 10-20% of ice covering on...
MICHIGAN STATE

