Michigan State

Here's where $1M+ winning lottery tickets were sold in MI over past 6 months

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Feeling lucky? With the Mega Millions jackpot currently standing at $1.1 billion, many people have lottery on their mind.

So, we thought we’d share where $1 million+ lottery tickets have been sold in Michigan over the past 6 months (Aug. 1, 2022-Jan. 10, 2023).

From Traverse City to Detroit, big-winning lottery tickets have been sold at gas stations, supermarkets and more.

Here’s the list, according to Michigan Lottery :

Jan. 7, 2023 Lotto 47: $1.15 million, Kroger #721, Pinckney

Dec. 24, 2022 Lotto 47: $1.15 million, Rose City EZ Mart, Rose City

Dec. 22, 2022 Diamond 7s: $4 million, Derminer’s Parkside Market, Gaylord

Dec. 15, 2022 Diamond 7s: $4 million, Meijer Store #315 Cash Office, Bad Axe

Dec. 13, 2022 VIP Millions: $4 million, Kroger #448, Troy

Dec. 10, 2022 Lotto 47: $3.73 million, GEB Clarkston Inc, Clarkston

Nov. 07, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Country Corner Supermarket, Stanwood

Nov. 05, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, K&G Deli, Detroit

Oct. 31, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, CVS/Pharmacy 06843, Traverse City

Oct. 29, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Billy’s Liquor Depot II, Redford

Oct. 29, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, New Buffalo Shell #1725, New Buffalo

Oct. 26, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Charaf Oil Inc, Dearborn

Oct. 19, 2022 Powerball: $1 million, Fast Freddie’s, Ubly

Sept. 29, 2022 Double Diamond: $1 million, Meijer #251 Gas Station, Stevensville

Sept. 28, 2022: Lotto 47: $5.42 million, online, Redford

Sept. 24, 2022: Powerball: $1 million, Otsego Party Store, Otsego

Sept. 01, 2022: Triple Million: $1 million, Gerths Beef & Deli, Temperance

Aug. 24, 2022: Powerball: $1 million, Meijer #196 Gas Station, Portage

Aug. 11, 2022: $40 Million Cash Payout: $1 million, Adrian Mobil, Adrian

