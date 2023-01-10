Read full article on original website
Mega Millions superstitions: Friday the 13th, triskaidekaphobia and a $1.3B jackpot
Maybe you should try your hand at this Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The drawing, which could be the fourth largest ever, totals more than $1.3 billion — and happens to fall on Friday the 13th. Some view the day as unlucky, but for others, a little superstition doesn’t hurt when playing the lottery.
How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost? (1/13/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 billion. This is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the second biggest Mega Millions prize. The next drawing is Friday, Jan. 13. How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?. Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each per play. Mega...
What channel is the Mega Millions live drawing on (1/13/23)?
The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s $1.1 billion drawing. This is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history and the second biggest Mega Millions prize.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $404 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
Pennsylvania’s funding for education needs reform, not more money | Opinion
On the campaign trail this year, Josh Shapiro championed more money for public schools. Now that Democrats control Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives for the first time in over a decade, the state’s governor-elect will likely find ample support for that goal. “Everyone knows that our schools are chronically...
