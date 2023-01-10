ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

What channel is the Mega Millions live drawing on (1/13/23)?

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. The jackpot grew after no one matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s $1.1 billion drawing. This is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history and the second biggest Mega Millions prize.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy