Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser to deliver State of the City address

Mayor Paul Esser will begin to deliver his annual State of the City (SOTC) address throughout Sun Prairie beginning Friday, January 13.

City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the SOTC presentation presents an opportunity for all in the community to learn about significant moments from the past year and the direction the City is heading towards.

During this presentation, Esser will dedicate time to break down the city budget and highlight the upcoming budget year. Community members will have a variety of opportunities to learn about the work being accomplished and engage with the mayor.

King described the theme for this year as “Sun Prairie on the Horizon” which focuses on the major impact that upcoming projects, plans, and initiatives will have on the community.

Pizza with PaulA new addition this year will be an engagement event titled “Pizza with Paul” that invites the community to interact with the mayor in a more casual fashion to discuss topics brought up in the SOTC presentation.

Details for the event will be shared once finalized. To promote SOTC, staff will be leading a social media campaign featured on the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page that highlights the hidden heroes of local government.

“With every new year comes a time of reflection on the past year and I am continuously impressed at all that has been accomplished in our community,” said Esser. “I am eager to share what is on the horizon for our community in 2023.”

The first recording of SOTC will be aired by the Sun Prairie Media Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Viewers can watch the presentation online at https://www.sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-on-demand/ once available. KSUN is available on Charter Spectrum cable systems on channel 983 as well as on TDS cable systems on channels 13 and 1013.

KSUN and KSUN on demand programming is also available via the KSUN channels available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and on the Sun Prairie Media Center app, available to download free from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information about the SOTC presentations, please visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/2023StateoftheCity .

To follow the social media campaign, please follow the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/spmediacenter.