Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
New Jersey Globe
After seven dead whales wash up on NJ & NY beaches, Polistina demands immediate stop of offshore wind development
With Gov. Phil Murphy questioning whether offshore wind development is the reason why seven dead whales have washed up on the beaches of New Jersey, State Sen. Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Township) is seeking an immediate suspension of all offshore wind development activities. “We should suspend all work related to...
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
High cost of legal cannabis in New Jersey irks customers
New Jersey cannabis officials say indoor cultivation, the small number of dispensaries, and inflation have kept prices stubbornly high. The post High cost of legal cannabis in New Jersey irks customers appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Senator Oroho: Federal judge confirms Gov. Murphy’s new concealed carry law is likely unconstitutional, issues temporary order preventing enforcement
NEW JERSEY – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho (R-24) responded after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent new restrictions on concealed carry permit holders recently signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy from being enforced:. “Republicans warned when Governor Murphy’s concealed carry law was being...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
Not one but two stimulus payments available from the state
Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? That means $500 is coming to individuals that qualify. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
Free money: Why haven’t more signed up for NJ’s ANCHOR tax relief program?
JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you’re most likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up. Noting those […]
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
fox5ny.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched all five white balls but missed on the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1,000,000 before taxes. The ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick...
watchthetramcarplease.com
South Jersey’s Rumble was a Supersonic Boom we caught on Video!
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway
Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
