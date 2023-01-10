ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

Lagrange car thief caught, charged with entering an automobile

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 14, at approximately 7:11am, members of the LaGrange Police Department responded to an auto entering occurring, at 117 Highland Avenue. The victim reported that he witnessed someone breaking into his vehicle and when confronted the subject, but they fled from the scene. Officers were able to establish a perimeter in the area.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash. At the scene, Timothy Mobley, 37, was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash. Mobley told police that he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their home located at 910 Troup Street.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
LANETT, AL
WTVM

LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special Investigations Unit made contact with Xavier Rafael Edmondson, at 801 Daniel Street. During the subsequent contact, Edmondson was found to be in possession of approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 1...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee Co. Deputy revived by Narcan after hazardous material exposure

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job. The substance may be Fentanyl, but that’s not confirmed at this hour. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL around 6 p.m. Friday night […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Trooper recovering after tree falls on patrol vehicle during storms

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a marine trooper was injured as strong storms swept across central Alabama Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, the trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park around 1:30 p.m. in Tallapoosa County.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

