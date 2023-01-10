Read full article on original website
Lagrange car thief caught, charged with entering an automobile
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 14, at approximately 7:11am, members of the LaGrange Police Department responded to an auto entering occurring, at 117 Highland Avenue. The victim reported that he witnessed someone breaking into his vehicle and when confronted the subject, but they fled from the scene. Officers were able to establish a perimeter in the area.
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash. At the scene, Timothy Mobley, 37, was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash. Mobley told police that he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their home located at 910 Troup Street.
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special Investigations Unit made contact with Xavier Rafael Edmondson, at 801 Daniel Street. During the subsequent contact, Edmondson was found to be in possession of approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 1...
Lee Co. Deputy revived by Narcan after hazardous material exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job. The substance may be Fentanyl, but that’s not confirmed at this hour. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL around 6 p.m. Friday night […]
Columbus police searching for suspect in 2 Macon Rd. Circle K armed robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police request the public’s help identifying a suspect in two separate Macon Road convenience store robberies. Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 12, 2022, around 3 a.m. Officers were called to a Circle K on the 3700 block of Macon Road concerning an armed robbery.
Columbus teen suspects in deadly Cross Tie Ct. shooting pleads not guilty
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last two juvenile suspects in the Columbus murder of a teen in November 2022 pleaded not guilty during their preliminary hearing. Both Mayel Porter and Malik Lewis are charged with murder and armed robbery. Police say the teens were two of three juveniles involved in...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust and arrest in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop leads to a drug bust and a man arrested by Columbus police. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 10, two officers with the patrol unit were conducting a traffic stop around the 6th Avenue and Belmont Street area when probable cause caused them to search the vehicle.
Opelika police continue search for man last seen in late 2022
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department continues to search for a man missing since mid-November of last year. Jimmie Roy Smith, 68, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19, 2022, near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. According to police, Smith was staying at a hotel on […]
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
2 men killed in separate incidents in Montgomery; homicide probes underway
Homicide investigations are underway in the separate deaths of two men in Montgomery. Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics were dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a deceased person. They arrived to find 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver...
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Columbus police searching for mother and 4-year-old son who disappeared
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking for your help to find a woman and her son who disappeared Wednesday. A Mattie’s Call was issued for Olivia Renee Landrum, 32. Police said she was last seen on Wednesday morning at 502 Brown Avenue. Landrum is missing...
LaGrange PD: Women suspects accused of stealing drugs and cash after punching man in face
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two women suspects are accused of assaulting a man then taking cash and drugs from his pockets, according to the LaGrange Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 1:28 a.m., LaGrange police responded to a potential robbery at Red Roof Inn on 2606 Whitesville Road in LaGrange. The victim told officers […]
20-30 homes torn apart in Troup County neighborhood, fire department says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The strong severe storms left heavy damage to a neighborhood as they moved through Troup County Thursday afternoon. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco went to the Lexington Park neighborhood in LaGrange where she found roofs ripped off of homes and debris scattered on laws. She...
Trooper recovering after tree falls on patrol vehicle during storms
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a marine trooper was injured as strong storms swept across central Alabama Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, the trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park around 1:30 p.m. in Tallapoosa County.
