NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7) will visit Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-15-6) at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
Former fan-favorite Islander Gino Odjick dead at 52
Former Islanders winger Gino Odjick has died, his sister Dina shared on Facebook. He was 52 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” Dina posted on her Facebook page. “My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world,” with two heart emojis attached to the end of her message. Odjick suffered a heart attack at a Vancouver medical clinic, where he had gone to get leg bandages replaced, the Montreal Gazette reported. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2014, according to Sportsnet, and it “attacked his organs and his heart.” The Islanders, Canucks and Canadiens — three teams that Odjick played with...
NHL
Caps Visit the Island
Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
Postgame Report | Buffalo rides strong 3rd period to victory in Nashville
NASHVILLE - Don Granato remarked on Saturday morning how the Sabres have seemed to embrace the challenge of playing in raucous road arenas. In the best environments, it can feel like the 20 players in uniform are up against 18,000 people in attendance. "They've thrived in these types of situations,"...
NHL
Recap: Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Penguins
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth and final time this regular season on Saturday, rounding out their four-game series with a 2-1 final score. The Story. Entering the contest without Max Pacioretty due to a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Columbus, Rod Brind'Amour...
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Predators take on Buffalo Sabres tonight as part of Saturday Night in Smashville. Nashville, Tenn. (January 14, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), has appeared in five games this...
NHL
The Backcheck: Trip starts with a win in St. Louis
Entering Saturday night with a 9-9-0 record on the road this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a strong start in the first game of a season-long, five-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. While the Bolts got the start...
NHL
Mailbag #49: Just Past Halfway
(Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) Update on Pacioretty? - @scotworley / @sdothardwicky / @wluper. I know this is the big questions today, but unfortunately, I have nothing. There was no update available post-game and the team had an off day on Friday, with no media availability.
NHL
Avalanche Shut Out Senators in 7-0 Full-Team Effort
The Colorado Avalanche soundly shut out the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Colorado's Next Generation Night, where kids helped run the show. Colorado is now 21-17-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen (2G, 1A) and Alex Newhook (2G, 1A) each...
NHL
Ovechkin cheered by more than 800 kids for goals mark at Capitals skate
ARLINGTON, Va. -- When Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals held their pre-practice meeting at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday, they could hear the sound of excitement building from the rink through their locker room doors. Packed into the bleachers were more than 800 fourth- and fifth-graders from Arlington Public...
NHL
One for the Books: Avalanche Host Dads and Mentors Trip
The Colorado Avalanche welcomed their dads and mentors of each respective player and staff member on their trip to Chicago last week in what marked the team's first Dads and Mentors trip since 2018. The trip served as a morale boost for the players and staff who have faced an...
NHL
BLOG: Nine-Year-Old Fan Surprised by Toews After Game
Declan Dassie went viral back in November 2019 after holding up a sign that said "Never give up, I believe in you" at a Blackhawks game. In November 2019, Declan Dassie attended a Blackhawks game where he held up an encouraging sign to the team that went viral on social media, reading "never give up, I believe in you."
NHL
Blues grant Make-a-Wish for Charlie
Go behind the scenes as Craig Berube and the Blues grant Charlie's wish. In 2018, Charlie - a hockey player - was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer that forms in the tissues around the bones. Back then, his wish was to spend time with the Blues coaching staff...
NHL
Bruins Sign Pavel Zacha to Four-Year Contract Extension
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 14, that the team has signed forward Pavel Zacha to a 4-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $4.75 million. Zacha, 25, has appeared in 42 games with the Bruins this season,...
