Alliance library schedules planned power outage
Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be without electricity for scheduled maintenance from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm on Friday, January 13th. The Library will remain open to patrons during this time. For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.
CSC Community Chorus & Community Band - 2023 practice schedules
The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 pm at Memorial Hall. For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at [email protected].
Alliance library invites students to LEGO club
Alliance – LEGO Club at the Alliance Public Library invites kindergarten through twelfth grade to join us on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 4-5 pm in the Community Room. The next LEGO Club meets on January 17th. All Lego supplies are provided and remain at...
Sasse named CSC Interim Dean for Professional Studies and Applied Sciences
CHADRON –Dr. Grant Sasse has been named the Interim Dean for Professional Studies and Applied Sciences (PSAS) Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Powell announced in early January. The former dean, Dr. Alaric Williams, is taking a position in North Dakota. The School of PSAS includes Education, Psychological Sciences, Social Work, Health Physical Education and Recreation, Family and Consumer Sciences, Agriculture and Range Management, and Military Science and Leadership.
Animal Dance Party to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance, – You’re invited to an Animal Dance Party on Saturday, January 14th from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Community Room hosted by local Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, including a story, craft and games. Bring a friend, make new ones and get wild on the dance floor with...
POST PODCAST: Alliance Police Department
School Resource Officer Tyler Sherlock and Volunteer In Policing Services Beth Forney discuss the VIPS program.
Chadron State College plans to celebrate MLK Week
CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced plans to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Week Jan. 16-19. The theme of the free, public events is Because of You–We Are Here. On Monday, Jan. 16, a day when classes do not convene across the Nebraska State College System, CSC...
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason
The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
Local church donates rifle resistant vest to Alliance Police Department
During the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting, the council approved the donation of a rifle resistant vest to the Alliance Police Department from the Evangelical Free Church of Alliance. Councilwoman Tearza Mashburn asked a few questions about the vest. "Our officers have a vest that they already use for...
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
Chadron police remind community about snow removal
The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all property owners and renters to ensure they remove snow and ice from their sidewalks for the safety of all walkers that utilize them. City of Chadron ordinance 13-209 states; It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots,...
Panhandle police activity, Jan. 5 - Jan. 11
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
Scottsbluff police release 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' results
The Scottsbluff Police Department participated in the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Wave from December 16, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Scottsbluff Police Department Officers worked a total of 173 hours of overtime funded by a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. This enforcement effort...
Scottsbluff police respond to BNSF train vs. vehicle collision
On Jan. 7 at approximately 2:10 a.m. the Scottsbluff police were dispatched to the intersection of West Railway and West 20th Street to a train vs. vehicle collision. A 2008 white Dodge Nitro driven by 37-year -old Ruben Castillo of Scottsbluff was west bound on West 20th Street. Castillo failed to stop at the lowered railroad crossing arms and proceeded to cross the railroad tracks in front of the approaching east bound BNSF train.
Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
NSP apprehends Alliance man on multiple warrants
SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, have arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, Richard Garcia, 34, was located in a residence in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue,...
#15 Fort Lewis overcomes hot CSC start
Fort Lewis shot 52.5% from the field and Chadron State hit 39.4% to pretty well tell the story Friday night as the Skyhawks won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s contest 84-72 in the Chicoine Center in Chadron. The win gives Fort Lewis a 14-1 season record and an...
Shay Powers Eagles past Fort Lewis, 66-61
Chadron State College sophomore forward Shay Powers made 11 of 12 field goals shots and five of six free throws, good for 27 points and also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds while leading the Eagles to a 66-61 victory over the Fort Lewis Skyhawks in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action the Chicoine Center on Friday night.
