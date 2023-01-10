Missing Boy Found Safe

A caretaker has been arrested by authorities searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma, authorities said Thursday. Alysia Adams, 31, was detained and booked into jail in Caddo County on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The announcement confirmed the arrest came in connection with the search for Athena Brownfield, the little girl who was reported missing in the state on Tuesday. A postal carrier notified police after finding Athena’s sister, 5, wandering alone outside Adams’ house in Cyril on Tuesday, where both sisters had been in the care of Adams and her husband. “The search for Athena continues,” the OSBI statement said. “In an effort to find clues as to Athena’s whereabouts, the trash service in Cyril was suspended. Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video from around Cyril and seeking other evidence that can help locate Athena.”Read it at Associated Press

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO