ksl.com

1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden

OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday

OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Harward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
OGDEN, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
PROVO, UT

