One dead after crash near I-15 on-ramp in Ogden
One person was killed in a crash between two vehicles that caused one of them to roll Saturday evening in Ogden.
ksl.com
1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden
OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
Suspect in critical condition following police shooting in Salt Lake City
A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved critical incident that happened in the early hours of Friday morning.
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
Weber County Sheriffs seek footage of possible gunshots in Ogden
The Weber County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their investigation of gunshots that were heard Friday night in Ogden.
kjzz.com
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
Teen dies after tragic accident on Echo Road
UPDATE (1/14/23 at 12:05 p.m.): The 14-year-old boy, identified as Zander Jones, succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Thursday evening, and passed away at […]
kjzz.com
Woman killed after losing control, spinning into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after officials say she lost control which caused her to spin into oncoming traffic in Spanish Fork Canyon. Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened a short time before 8 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 185 on State Route 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.
kmyu.tv
Identities released of men killed when car slams into Ogden building
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden Police Department has released the names of the two men who died in a Weber County crash over the weekend. The victims were identified Wednesday as Branson Harward, 19, the driver, and Jordan McCluskey, 20, the front-seat passenger of the vehicle. According to...
kjzz.com
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
ksl.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Ogden crash on Sunday
OGDEN — Police have identified two individuals killed after their vehicle struck a building near the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard early Sunday. On Wednesday, Ogden police confirmed that Branson Harward, 19, and Jordan McCluskey, who just turned 20, were killed in the crash that injured one other. About...
Student injured after Saratoga Springs high school bus shooting
Police are investigating after a girls high school wrestling team was shot at while riding home from a meet at Utah Valley University.
Body cam video shows what led to fatal officer-involved shooting in Murray
Newly-released bodycam video shows the shooting between a man and two Murray Police officers that left that man dead and an officer injured
Man shot, killed by police in Utah County following car chase
A man was fatally shot by police in Saratoga Springs overnight after police said he tried to flee from officers and attempted to break into a home with a gun.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
Firefighters rescue multiple dogs after West Valley City house fire
West Valley City firefighters recently rescued and revived multiple dogs after finding them unconscious in a house that was on fire.
Gephardt Daily
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake centered 15 miles east of Bountiful felt across parts of Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Folks in parts of Davis County who tried to get some early shut-eye Tuesday night barely had a chance to reach REM sleep, especially those living east of Bountiful, before they were awakened by a magnitude 2.8 quake which struck at 9:50 p.m.
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
