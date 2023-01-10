Read full article on original website
Joanne W. Rhodes
Joanne W. Rhodes, age 79, of Silver Springs, Fl passed away on Saturday January 7th, 2022. She was born June 3, 1943, in Oxford, PA to the late William & Bessie Albright. Joanne loved to garden, she had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She loved to crochet, making blankets and scarves for family and friends and for children which she donated to support organizations. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many, and she will be dearly missed.
Daniel Lee Carr
Daniel Lee Carr, 58, of Ocala, FL, passed away at home on December 31, 2022. Dan was born on August 16, 1964 in Detroit, MI, the middle child of Carlos and Mary Carr’s seven children. On June 27, 1983 he married the former Laura Walters and they recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.
Jeffrey B. Stroup
Jeffrey B. Stroup, 66, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Titusville, PA passed away on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023. He was born to parents Merle A. Stroup and Margaret (Hays) Stroup, on December 29th, 1956, in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Titusville Senior High School in 1974 and went on to being a successful entrepreneur in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Jeffrey was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, true selflessness, and unconditional love for his family. He always had a smile on his face and the most positive outlook on life.
Marion County Parks and Rec to host 2023 Central Florida Regional Envirothon
North America’s largest outdoor environmental competition for high school students is heading to Marion County in March. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Central Florida Regional Envirothon on Friday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat, which is located at 23532 NE 110th Avenue in Citra.
Beautiful Orange Sunset In Ocklawaha
Check out this beautiful orange sunset over an Ocklawaha home. Thanks to Terence Latson for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up returns on February 11
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. On the day of the event, the festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. as real cowboys drive...
Ocala Police Department sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy
An Ocala Police Department sergeant has graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Leadership Academy, Class 52. OPD Sergeant Ronald Malone, along with 41 other graduates, met for four week-long sessions at the Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida. During the academy, they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their law enforcement agencies and communities as they prepare for future challenges.
Marion County’s New Year, New Me 5K race returns to Carney Island on January 28
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s New Year, New Me 5K race will return in two weeks to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual event will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 28 at the...
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
Two Ocala drivers injured in rollover crash on I-75 in Alachua County
Two drivers from Ocala were injured on Friday morning after their vehicles left the roadway and overturned on Interstate 75 in Alachua County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a 2019 Isuzu truck and 2013 Kia Sorrento were both traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 378, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Alligator On Log At Silver Springs State Park
This alligator was spotted on a log while paddling at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Belleview High School to host MCPS Parent Partnership event
Marion County Public Schools will provide parents and families with resources to help their students better prepare for tests during an upcoming event at Belleview High School. The event, which is part of the Parent Partnership series, will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at Belleview High...
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with machete near Paddock Mall
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman claimed that he chased after her and threatened to harm her with a machete. On Monday, January 2, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to the 2800 block of SW 27th Avenue in reference to a male suspect who allegedly chased after a woman with a machete. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man on the north side of Applebee’s, and he was identified as Billy Ray Abney.
Ocala man arrested after being caught driving stolen U-Haul pickup truck
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was spotted driving a U-Haul pickup truck that had been reported stolen. On Monday, January 9, shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Belleview Police Department officer responded to Summerfield Sales located at 11655 U.S. Highway 441 in Belleview in reference to the theft of a U-Haul rental truck.
Ocala man charged with battery after allegedly attacking co-worker in bathroom
A 28-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking a male co-worker inside a bathroom. On Monday, January 2, an MCSO deputy responded to a business located in the 2200 block of NW 42nd Street in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. The deputy made contact with the male victim who advised that one of his co-workers, identified as Kevin Latrell Coleman, Jr., had attacked him while at work, according to the MCSO report.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office to host safety class for teen drivers in February
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free driver’s safety class for local teenagers next month, and registration is open. The Teen Driver’s Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the class is for young drivers (ages 15 to 19) who have a learner’s permit or driver’s license with at least six months of driving experience.
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County hires new CEO
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has a new chief executive officer (CEO). After conducting a nationwide search, the nonprofit organization announced this week that Carrie Theall has been hired as CEO. Robert Colen, Chairman of the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELCMC), stated, “We are excited to...
Marion County 8th grader arrested after posting school shooting threat on Snapchat
An 8th grade student at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening to conduct a school shooting in messages that he posted on Snapchat. On Thursday, a student at Horizon Academy contacted MCSO to report that another...
Ocala felon arrested during traffic stop after officer finds loaded revolver
A 25-year-old convicted felon was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a firearm was found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Sunday, January 8, shortly after 4:30 a.m., an OPD officer received an alert that a white BMW with an expired tag was traveling eastbound on W State Road 40. According to OPD, the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Willis Natron Lubin, had a suspended driver’s license.
Ocala announces road closures, detours for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March
U.S. Highway 441 (from State Road 200/SW 10th Street to U.S. 27/NW 10th Street). S/N Magnolia Avenue (from SW Fort King Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 3rd Avenue (from SW 3rd Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 2nd Avenue (from SW 3rd Street to NW 1st Street). SW/NW 1st...
