Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Former Brazilian president released from Florida hospital. Who is Jair Bolsonaro?
A far-right politician lost a presidential re-election and came to Florida instead of attending the successor's inauguration, and supporters angrily stormed the capital and ransacked government offices out of a belief that the election was fraudulent. Almost exactly two years previously, that would have been former president Donald Trump, although the riot...
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
The Jan. 6-style attack on Brazil's capital came after Bolsonaro followed the Trump election playbook
"As in the US, a central grievance of Brazil's far-right protesters was that the elections were somehow 'stolen' from them," one expert told Insider.
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
Bolsonaro has Biden Over Barrel As Calls Rise for His Expulsion from U.S.
There are "very clear connections" between Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, and between Steve Bannon and Bolsonaro, Representative Joaquin Castro told Newsweek.
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Political vacuum in Haiti deepens as senators' terms expire
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti awoke Tuesday stripped of its last democratically elected institution — this time, its Senate — an alarming development that solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence. While only 10 senators had...
Democratic Reps Say Brazil's Bolsonaro Should Be Kicked Out Of Florida
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joaquin Castro said Bolsonaro should be extradited after supporters attacked government buildings in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
DeSantis mum on what state will do as Cuban, Haitian migrants land in South Florida
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware that hundreds of Cubans and Haitians have been arriving in South Florida by boat in recent weeks, but he is not saying what his administration — one that has embraced hardline immigration policies — plans to do about it. The...
Biden speaks to Brazil’s Lula, invites him to Washington in show of support
President Biden on Monday spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following the riot that broke out in Brazil the day before. Biden on the call invited Lula to visit Washington early next month “for in-depth consultations on a wide-ranging shared agenda,” and Lula accepted the invitation. “Biden conveyed the unwavering support of the […]
Guns, drugs and migrants: Biden heads to Mexico to face diplomatic challenges with North American allies
MEXICO CITY — When North American leaders gathered in 2021 — at the first summit for the group in five years — the mood was upbeat. Gone was former President Donald Trump, who came to power demonizing Mexican migrants and who once called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “very dishonest and weak.”
Brazilian judge orders arrests of top security officials after protesters stormed Congress
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro rioted in government buildings protesting the election results of an October runoff election that elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president of Brazil.
As Brazil reels from riots, Bolsonaro finds home in Florida
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader has decamped to a Florida resort, where droves of supporters flocked to cheer on their ousted president. Devotees have traveled in recent days to the temporary home of Jair Bolsonaro,...
