Texas State

Palm Beach Daily News

Former Brazilian president released from Florida hospital. Who is Jair Bolsonaro?

A far-right politician lost a presidential re-election and came to Florida instead of attending the successor's inauguration, and supporters angrily stormed the capital and ransacked government offices out of a belief that the election was fraudulent. Almost exactly two years previously, that would have been former president Donald Trump, although the riot...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace

Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Post Register

Political vacuum in Haiti deepens as senators' terms expire

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti awoke Tuesday stripped of its last democratically elected institution — this time, its Senate — an alarming development that solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence. While only 10 senators had...
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence

ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...

