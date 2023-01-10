CBS News poll analysis: Amid concern about extreme weather events, most want Congress to fight climate change

Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
George Santos' backers include a migrant smuggler, a big Trump donor and the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch
Newly elected Republican Congressman George Santos says he won't step down amid the chorus of calls for his resignation over lies he's told about his past, but experts say questions about his campaign finances could ultimately push him to reconsider. His Long Island constituents say Santos seemed to come out...
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
The increasing racial and ethnic diversity in the House and Senate
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said in 1964 there was a danger the Republican Party would become "a white man's party." While the 118th Congress is the most diverse in U.S. history, only five of the the 60 Black members of the House and Senate are Republicans.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Jan. 15, 2023
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Lucius Outlaw III — Associate professor of law at Howard University School of Law. Chris Whipple — Author of "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House" Larry Pfeiffer — Director of the Hayden Center at...
Whipple on the "hardest of the hard days" of Biden's early presidency
Chris Whipple, the author of "The Fight of His Life," about the first two years of President Biden's White House, discusses the beginning of Mr. Biden's presidency as well as Bob Bauer, the attorney the president has turned to represent him in the classified documents investigation.
Goldman says Biden administration is "doing things by the book" on classified documents
Washington — Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, said Sunday that the Biden administration is doing things "by the book" regarding the discovery of documents with classification markings at President Biden's former office at a Washington, D.C., think tank and in the garage of his house in Wilmington, Delaware.
New developments as more classified records found at President Biden's former office, residence
CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz reports on the latest about the documents marked classified found at President Biden's former office and residence and what legal experts say about the records.
Face The Nation: Panel, Patta, Whipple
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on how classified documents should be handled; Chris Whipple, the author of "The Fight of His Life," about the first two years of President Biden's White House; and Russian missiles hit Dnipro as Ukraine asks for advanced air defenses.
Cameras in Congress: Capturing more political drama
When it took 15 rounds of voting to elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House, cameras operated by C-SPAN were allowed far wider access than usual, offering Americans more political drama than they are accustomed to. Now, some want to make that the new normal. CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the story.
House GOP blasts White House over secret docs
There's growing concern the discovery of classified documents could become a political liability for President Joe Biden, after nearly two dozen documents were discovered at his office space and home. House Republicans have launched an investigation and vowed to hold Biden and members of his administration's feet to the fire. CBS News' Christina Ruffini is at the White House with the latest.
Congress reacts to Biden documents investigation
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says the investigation into classified documents found at President Biden's former office and home raises questions about the Justice Department. He spoke with Major Garrett for the upcoming episode of "The Takeout." Then CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined "Red and Blue" to break down where the investigation stands now that Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel.
New York Democrats urge McCarthy, Stefanik to "forthrightly" cooperate with Santos probes
Washington — New York Democratic Reps. Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres on Sunday called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik to "proactively and forthrightly" cooperate with investigations into embattled Republican Rep. George Santos. Goldman and Torres, who filed a House Ethics Committee complaint...
