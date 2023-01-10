ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WizKid, Burna Boy & More To Perform At Afro Nation's Inaugural U.S. Event

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Afro Nation , the largest Afrobeats festival in existence, plans to expand its reach in the U.S. by holding its first-ever event in Miami this year.

On Monday, January 9, Afro Nation revealed the lineup for its inaugural festival in Miami featuring headliners Wizkid and Burna Boy . The two-day event is expected to host other world-renowned artists like Bennie Man , CKay , Nigerian icons Rema and Asake plus other international performers like BNXN, Black Sherif, Franglish, and plenty more. Afro Nation Miami is scheduled to go down at LoanDepot Park on May 27 - 28, 2023.

Burna Boy is set to headline the first day of the festival. This comes after the Nigerian artist's banner year with the release of his sixth studio album Love, Damini . Meanwhile, Wizkid will headline the second day of the festival. He's sure to bring numerous classics from his debut LP Superstar to his latest album More Love, Less Ego to the stage. Along with the main stage, there will also be a special Piano People stage that will highlight the rise of the South African-born subgenre amapiano spearheaded by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles. More artists are expected to be added to the lineup later this year ahead of the festival.

Afro Nation held its first event in Ghana back in 2019. Since then, the massive festival has attracted thousands of fans to its grounds for high-octane performances from numerous international acts including including Megan Thee Stallion , Busy Signal , Afro B , Stefflon Don , Davido , Tems and plenty others. 2022 was a major year for the Afrobeats festival after it returned to Ghana, invaded Portugal and made its debut in Puerto Rico.

General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 1 p.m. EST. Register today to receive access to a special pre-sale.

