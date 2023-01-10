Bad Bunny Executive Producing New Show Based On 'They Both Die At The End'

Photo: Getty Images

Latin pop and trap superstar Bad Bunny has been tapped by Netflix as an executive producer for their upcoming adaptation of Adam Silvera's bestselling young adult novel ' They Both Die At The End .' According to Deadline , there were as many as five different streaming services and networks vying for the rights to adapt the novel.

The project is being helmed by Chris Van Dusen who served as the executive producer and showrunner for the first two seasons of Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton . Also involved is Drew Comins who most recently worked on Yellowjackets for Showtime. This is the second time Silvera's novel has been in the adaptation process, previously being developed into a TV show for HBO, which ultimately fell through.

Bad Bunny had a pretty incredible 2022, emerging as one of the biggest stars in the entire music industry with his crossover hit record 'Un Verano Sin Ti.' Just this week he was rumored to be headlining Coachella alongside Frank Ocean and Blackpink . While his experience in TV is pretty limited up to this point, he wouldn't be the first major music artist to dip into the medium in the past few years, most notably following The Weeknd who teamed up with 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson to create 'The Idol' for HBO, which drops later this year.