erienewsnow.com
Annual Pro-Life Breakfast Sees Large Turnout
The Bayfront Convention Center was home to the annual Pro-Life Breakfast on Saturday morning. This year marks the first breakfast since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of people packed into the grand ballroom for the breakfast and presentation. Karli Vandervolgen, a volunteer with People for Life explained, "This...
Acquisition to Increase Public Fishing Access Along Twentymile Creek in North East
The acquisition of an easement will increase public fishing access along Twentymile Creek in North East Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Friday. This is the Fish and Boat Commission's largest public fishing easement acquisition to date. It consists of three contiguous parcels of land...
As Erie's Warm Winter Continues, Ice Fishermen Grow Anxious
Ice fishermen are disappointed with the lack of ice available for them to go fishing this winter due to the unusually warm weather. "It's got a lot of people anxious," said Jerry Skrypzak, President of the S.ON.S. of Erie. "We had four or five days of ice." But Skrypzak says,...
Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
Jamestown Pharmacy Closing
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy is closing their doors. The North Main Street Rite Aid location is slated to close next Thursday, January 19, according to a sign posted on the entrance of the establishment. Customers who use Rite Aid’s prescriptions services are directed to...
Solution Seems To Make Pesky Pothole Patching Easier In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last spring road crews in Jamestown started testing out a new solution to bring an end to pesky pot holes. Now nine months later, the project seems to be going well. The idea was first presented by Jamestown City Councilman At-large Randy Daversa,...
Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
Erie Clowns Bring Laughs, Smiles to People: Community Gems
"We all like to laugh, we all like to smile, and that's the goal of our organization," said Desiree Davis. She is the vice president of the Jolly Jesters, a nonprofit Christian clown organization that started in Erie in 1975. Davis is a clown herself, going by the name Dizzy.
Pennsylvania State Police Looking for Missing Elk Creek Township Woman
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township, Erie County, on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m., according to troopers. No one has reported seeing or hearing from her since then.
EMTA to Make Bus Route Adjustments Feb. 11
Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) will make adjustments to some of its bus routes, the transportation agency announced Friday. The changes impact Routes 16 and 229. They will go into effect starting Saturday, Feb. 11. Riders can view the changes here or call 814-452-3515 for information.
Teen Escapes Jamestown House Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old escaped a fully engulfed house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon, crawling out on to the roof making it to safety. Just before 1 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 227 Hazzard Street for a fully engulfed house fire. First responders found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived on scene.
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
Dr. King Award Dinner Brings Community Together
While many may be using Martin Luther King Jr. weekend to stay at home and relax, for others, it's a time to come together as a community at Erie's 12th annual Dr. King Award Dinner. "I think it's a time for us to reflect," said James Sherrod, Executive Director of...
LEGO League Championship Comes to Erie
Penn State Behrend was home to the first LEGO League Championship Tournament on Saturday. Students in fourth through eighth grade made up 29 teams to compete in a day-long tournament. Students came from Fairview, JS Wilson, Luther Memorial, Walnut Creek, Westlake, Harborcreek and Parker Middle School. There were also teams from Sharon and Titusville.
Is This Your Handwriting? Police Seek Author Of Hit And Run Note
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators in Jamestown are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run accident after part of the note they left at the scene appears to be gone in the wind. In a post on social media, the Jamestown Police Department shared...
Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Rome Township, Crawford County
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on State Highway 88 at Buells Corners Rd. in Rome Township at 9:24 a.m. The driver of a Honda Accord car - identified as John Graham, 33, of Meadville...
Albion Fire Department Responds to Closure
The Albion Fire Department is responding to the fact that it is closed and as of January 1st, 2023, the Cranesville Fire Department is responding to both fire and EMS calls for residents in Cranesville, Albion, Conneaut, and Elk Creek townships. The Emergency Services Commission, a commission representing the four areas, decided to use Cranesville as their provider after a report came out indicating that the Albion Fire Department is understaffed and undertrained.
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Convicted Chautauqua County Felon Accused Of Violating His Probation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A convicted Chautauqua County felon is headed back to prison after allegedly violating his probation. On Thursday, Michael Bland was re-sentenced after he was convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D violent felony, in Erie County. Bland was sentenced...
