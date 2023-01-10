ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Unlikely path to discovering the benefits of cultivating joy

By By Reggie Ponder Columnist
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wuHf4_0k9iorQ200

I’m learning that joy is something that can be experienced even in difficult or painful circumstances.

I have understood this at a conceptual level for years. On occasion I have spoken about it in church and maybe even written a newspaper column or two about it.

But lately I am discovering this in my own experience in a new way.

I should add, too, that I have been guided on this path by a somewhat unlikely guide.

I found that guide when I wasn’t looking for it. You can attribute that to chance or coincidence if you wish, but I am a believer in Divine Providence. So my belief is that God led me to this place.

It happened on a recent night when I had gone down the YouTube Americana music rabbit hole. Quite unexpectedly I found an artist I had never heard before who became an instant favorite: Valerie June Hockett, who performs and records under the stage name Valerie June.

As a quick explanation of what the YouTube Americana music rabbit hole is, it’s a place I end after starting with a simple intention such as, maybe, watching a video of Guy Clark performing “The Dark” or “Dublin Blues.” Or maybe I want to check out Steve Earle’s cover of “Dublin Blues” or Lyle Lovett’s performance of “Step Inside this House.”

YouTube’s algorithm will then form a (usually correct) idea about the kinds of music I like. On this particular night it suggested a couple of videos by Valerie June.

Although Valerie June became one of my 10 favorite singers and songwriters within about five minutes, what has affected me even more than her music was a talk she presented in Nashville in which she talked about the need to “tell a story of hope and of joy” rather than focusing solely on “the trauma and the drama.”

I am trying to offer a very, very simplified and brief synopsis — really just a window into what I believe she is getting at in her talk. I sincerely encourage you to search online for “Valerie June” and discover this gem of a musician and poet for yourself.

With references both to her own experience and to examples of suffering and oppression in history and in current events, she first reinforces the reality that pain is widespread and makes clear that she isn’t minimizing suffering or avoiding confrontation with, or resistance to, injustice.

She then encourages making a conscious choice to live in a mindset of joy and hope.

This is easier said than done sometimes, of course, but I am increasingly conscious of the simple joys from day to day and the opportunity to pay attention to those simple things.

My best to you as we begin 2023.

Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.

