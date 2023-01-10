Fowlerville schools is a step closer to choosing a new superintendent, here's who will interview for the post

FOWLERVILLE - Fowlerville school officials will interview four finalists Monday and Tuesday to fill the district's vacant superintendent post.

The Board of Education Monday combed through 20 candidates and chose four during a special board meeting.

"We basically just kind of go through all the candidates and from there they sit down and there's no deliberation," Michigan Leadership Institute Search Consultant Tim Stein said. "Each individual board member chooses who they want to interview by themselves and then when they come out (of closed session) that's shared."

The candidates selected include Paul Flynn, superintendent of the Sandusky Community Schools, Joseph Perrera, superintendent of Whittemore-Prescott Area School District; Matthew Stuard, executive director of curriculum and instruction of the Mason Public Schools, and Myriah Lillie, principal of Fowlerville Junior High School.

On Monday, the board will interview Lillie and Stuard in the high school media center, with Lillie at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday the board will interview Flynn and Perrera, with Flynn at 6:30 p.m. Interviews will be 90 minutes, with a 10-minute break between them.

Staff, students, and community members are welcome to attend and will be allowed to provide written feedback regarding candidates to the board.

The board will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 to select two finalists.

"Once in a while, you'll have a board that can't decide and you end up with more than that, but typically you want to get it down to two because the next step is you do a visitation to the individual's district," Stein said.

The finalists will be interviewed starting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 2. After the interviews, the board will conduct a special board meeting Feb. 16 and choose a candidate to enter into contract negotiations with.

Flynn served as the Yale Public Schools principal for seven years and the superintendent for six years. He has a degree from Saginaw Valley State University in education specialist and central office administration.

Perrera served as school administrator in the Genesee School District for almost 14 years and as the superintendent in Whittemore-Prescott for 8.5 years. He has a master of education from The George Washington University.

Stuard served as an English, social studies and elective teacher at Mason High School from 2007-13, the district administrator for academic support and as the executive director of curriculum and instruction since 2014. He has a master of arts degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University.

Lillie served as a science teacher at Belding High School from 1999-2008, the assistant principal at FJHS from 2008-12 and principal since 2012. She has a master's degree in elementary and K-12 administration from Western Michigan University.

The superintendent search began after former superintendent of FCS, Wayne Roedel left this past fall and moved to Greenville to replace Linda Van Houten. Roedel was briefly replaced by Bob Regan, but about a week after his first day as the interim superintendent Regan resigned, and the district selected former Brighton superintendent David Pruneau for the interim position. His first day was Nov. 7.

The board hired MLI to lead the search. MLI collected applications over the last month, which were presented at Monday's meeting.

According to information on the district's website, the previous superintendent's pay was about $132,000, plus such things as retirement, insurance and FICA, with a total cost of about $208,000.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Fowlerville schools is a step closer to choosing a new superintendent, here's who will interview for the post