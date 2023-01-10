Child actor Adam Rich, the mop-top Nicholas Bradford on ‘Eight is Enough,’ dies. He was 54.

Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Popculture
Jeff Beck Cause of Death Confirmed by His Representative
Legendary musician Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday due to complications from bacterial meningitis, according to his family. A rep for Beck issued a statement to the press on Wednesday confirming his death and requesting privacy at this time. Beck was 78 years old. "On behalf of his family, it...
Miranda Lambert gives inside glimpse of life on the farm with former-NYPD hubby Brendan McLoughlin
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Country music icon Miranda Lambert is starting the new year off right, if her wholesome Instagram post is any indication. The “Geraldine” star ushered in 2023 the right way, spending time with her handsome husband, Staten Island-native Brendan McLoughlin, at their Tennessee estate, and posting a heartwarming video on her official Instagram account.
‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator faces felony domestic violence charges
The star and co-creator of the animated comedy series “Rick and Morty” has been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, Calif., according NBC News. Justin Roiland, 42, has been charged in connection with a 2020 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 by the Orange County District Attorney and attended a pre-trial hearing. In 2020, Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020.
Man allegedly caught with bricks of cocaine stuffed in Santa toys at New York airport: Report
An unusual Christmas gift — 20 pounds of cocaine included. Authorities at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens found bricks of coke inside Santa toys during a Dec. 14 incident, according to a report by the New York Post. Adderly Santos Familia was caught after arriving from Punta...
Robbie Knievel, Evel Knievel’s son, dead at 60, after battle with cancer
Robbie Knievel, the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, has died. He was 60 and was also a stunt master, known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel.”. Knievel died in hospice care on Jan. 13, 2023, following a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ. Like his famous dad, Robbie Knievel...
The Old Guy: On anger, and makings of my own disaster
In the 1970′s Diana Ross had a huge hit with the song “Love Hangover,” in which she rhapsodizes about her feelings after a lovemaking session the night before. I’ve had similar experiences with anger.
