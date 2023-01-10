ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Child actor Adam Rich, the mop-top Nicholas Bradford on ‘Eight is Enough,’ dies. He was 54.

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jeff Beck Cause of Death Confirmed by His Representative

Legendary musician Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday due to complications from bacterial meningitis, according to his family. A rep for Beck issued a statement to the press on Wednesday confirming his death and requesting privacy at this time. Beck was 78 years old. "On behalf of his family, it...
The Staten Island Advance

Miranda Lambert gives inside glimpse of life on the farm with former-NYPD hubby Brendan McLoughlin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Country music icon Miranda Lambert is starting the new year off right, if her wholesome Instagram post is any indication. The “Geraldine” star ushered in 2023 the right way, spending time with her handsome husband, Staten Island-native Brendan McLoughlin, at their Tennessee estate, and posting a heartwarming video on her official Instagram account.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator faces felony domestic violence charges

The star and co-creator of the animated comedy series “Rick and Morty” has been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, Calif., according NBC News. Justin Roiland, 42, has been charged in connection with a 2020 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 by the Orange County District Attorney and attended a pre-trial hearing. In 2020, Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
69K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy