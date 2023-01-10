ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to splashdown off Florida’s coast after undocking from ISS

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — An uncrewed SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is on its way back to Earth.

The capsule was undocked from the International Space Station on Monday following a resupply mission.

The spacecraft left Florida’s coast in November on board a Falcon 9 rocket.

It was stuffed with 4,400 pounds of scientific tests and supplies for the station.

The spacecraft will use parachutes to land off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.

