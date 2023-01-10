Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Resident Strikes Gold with $1 Million Win in Lottery, as Maine Resident Claims $1.35 Billion JackpotSilence DoGoodMaine State
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Cy-Fair family plans to open Dolce Art Custom Cakes storefront soon
Xiomara Zabala owns Dolce Art Custom Cakes. (Courtesy Dolce Art Custom Cakes) After years of running her custom cake business, Xiomara Zabala plans to open her first storefront this February at 14908 Hwy. 290, Houston, near Jersey Village. Dolce Art Custom Cakes will offer custom cakes for any occasion, and...
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
The Kiddie Academy now offering child care services in Magnolia
The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. (Courtesy The Kiddie Academy) The Kiddie Academy, located at 11767 FM 1488, opened Dec. 1 in Magnolia. Owner Jody Garner said The Kiddie Academy provides the community with safe and educational child care for children 6 weeks old through elementary school.
Houston Eye Associates to host grand opening for new Spring location Feb. 8
Houston Eye Associates is relocating its northwest location at 1250 Cypress Station Drive, Ste. A, Houston, to Spring in early 2023. (Courtesy Houston Eye Associates) Houston Eye Associates will celebrate the grand opening of its new location at 5211 FM 2920, Ste. 102, Spring, with an open house on Feb. 8 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen brings beach feel, elevated food to Pearland
Knuckle Sandwich ($32) is cold water lobster knuckles sautéed with cajun garlic butter and served with a challah roll. (Photos by Sarah Parker/Community Impact) After years of working in fine dining, Eric Nelson decided to branch out and start something completely new. Nelson said he wanted to bring something...
Magnolia resident fires off new shooting supply website, online storefront
Local Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. (Courtesy TX Shooting Supply) Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. King said after working in the firearms industry for over 10 years he decided to create the e-commerce store. "I wanted...
European car repair shop ABR Houston relocates to The Woodlands area
ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road to 8498 Miller Road on the border of Magnolia and The Woodlands. (Courtesy ABR Houston) ABR Houston relocated from Kuykendahl Road in Spring to 8498 Miller Road on the border of The Woodlands and Magnolia. The premier European car repair shop opened Jan. 1.
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
FireCraft BBQ celebrates opening of brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood
FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, also offers catering services. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
Construction for Beamer Ditch expansion project to begin this spring
Construction on the Mud Gully channel off of Beamer Road is expected to begin this spring after the project faced delays and was temporarily considered abandoned. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction for the previously abandoned Mud Gully, or Beamer Ditch, project is expected to start in the spring, according to the...
Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing
A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project
The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
realtynewsreport.com
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
coveringkaty.com
Pei Wei Returns to Katy
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is opening a new location at 6825 South Fry Road near Highway 99 and H-E-B. This marks the return of Pei Wei to Katy. The former location on South Mason at Highland Knolls had a large dining room, often packed with customers, but closed during the early days of COVID-19 along with many other eateries in our community.
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Memorial Hermann leases space for primary care facility in west Katy
The 8,945-square-foot free-standing building is located in the Shops at Katy Reserve. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Memorial Hermann Health System has leased space in the Shops at Katy Reserve for primary care services estimated to open next summer or fall. The Houston-based health care provider has leased an 8,945-square-foot free-standing building...
Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility
Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0