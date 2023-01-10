ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location

Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Community Impact Houston

FireCraft BBQ celebrates opening of brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood

FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. (Courtesy FireCraft BBQ) FireCraft BBQ celebrated a Jan. 8 soft opening for its new brick-and-mortar location in Kingwood. Located at 2665 Royal Forest Drive, Ste. B10, the barbecue joint offers a variety of naturally seasoned and cured meats that are slow smoked and roasted over Texas hardwoods. FireCraft BBQ owner David Welch said the restaurant, which has been operating as a food trailer since 2017, also offers catering services. In addition to its selection of meats, the restaurant offers traditional Southern-style sides and housemade desserts. 281-247-7292. www.firecraftbbq.com.
Community Impact Houston

Learn more about January's featured neighborhood, Missouri City's Rustlers Crossing

A house located at 8127 Cicada Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) The Rustlers Crossing neighborhood in Missouri City has 40 single-family properties with a median build year of 2001 and a median size of 4,434 square feet. The prices of these homes are in the range of $391,000-$626,000. The median sold price per square feet is $144.48.
Community Impact Houston

Contractor provides update on Northpark Drive overpass project

The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 10, board members at their Jan. 12 meeting received an update from Harper Brothers Construction regarding the upcoming Northpark Drive overpass project. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) The Lake Houston Redevelopment Authority, also known as Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone...
realtynewsreport.com

Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
coveringkaty.com

Pei Wei Returns to Katy

KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is opening a new location at 6825 South Fry Road near Highway 99 and H-E-B. This marks the return of Pei Wei to Katy. The former location on South Mason at Highland Knolls had a large dining room, often packed with customers, but closed during the early days of COVID-19 along with many other eateries in our community.
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Community Impact Houston

Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility

Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

