State College, PA

Penn State moves up two spots after Rose Bowl win in final AP top 25 rankings of 2022 season

By Jon Sauber
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3sFp_0k9ioRfG00

Penn State moved up two spots in the final AP top 25 poll that was released not long after the college football season came to an end Tuesday morning.

The Nittany Lions jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 following their 35-21 Rose Bowl win over the Utah Utes on Jan. 2. The Utes fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after the loss. Penn State’s 1,200 voting points is 137 points more than the program received in the last poll, which was released prior to the start of bowl season.

There are only three Big Ten teams ranked to end the year, with No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State joining the Nittany Lions. Five schools in the conference received at least one voting point but did not land in the top 25 — Minnesota, Iowa, Purdue, Maryland and Illinois.

The Georgia Bulldogs finished the season at No. 1 following a 65-7 trouncing of the now- No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs in Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game.

Penn State will open next season against West Virginia on Sept. 2. The Mountaineers did not receive any votes in the final poll.

The full AP rankings are below.

AP Top 25

(Jan. 10, 2022)

1. Georgia (15-0), 1,575 (63 1st-place votes)

2. TCU (13-2), 1,484

3. Michigan (13-1), 1,438

4. Ohio State (11-2), 1,394

5. Alabama (11-2), 1,303

6. Tennessee (11-2), 1,294

7. Penn State (11-2), 1,200

8. Washington (11-2), 1,097

9. Tulane (12-2), 1,025

10. Utah (10-4), 876

11. Florida State (10-3), 814

12. USC (11-3), 795

13. Clemson (11-3), 791

14. Kansas State (10-4), 784

15. Oregon (10-3), 758

16. LSU (10-4), 757

17. Oregon State (10-3), 742

18. Notre Dame (9-4), 535

19. Troy (12-2), 322

20. Mississippi State (9-4), 320

21. UCLA (9-4), 243

22. Pittsburgh (9-4), 233

23. South Carolina (8-5), 180

24. Fresno State (10-4), 164

25. Texas (8-5), 95

Others receiving votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

