Amherst, MA

aicyellowjackets.com

Lou Conte named Head Football Coach

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – American International College Vice President for Athletics Lou Izzi is pleased to announce the appointment of Lou Conte as the head coach of the football program. Conte, a native of Western Massachusetts, returns to Springfield after serving as interim head coach at NCAA Division I (FCS)...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
umassathletics.com

Men’s Basketball Edged By La Salle 78-77

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team dropped a 78-77 decision to La Salle on Wednesday night at the Mullins Center (2,853). The Minutemen had a chance to win it on the game's final possession but ultimately dropped to 1-3 in Atlantic 10 play (10-6 Overall).
AMHERST, MA
nbcboston.com

Two Students Arrested After Fight at Massachusetts High School

Two students were arrested Wednesday after a fight at a Massachusetts high school, school officials say. Fitchburg Public Schools said "some students" were involved in a fight on Wednesday morning at the high school. leading to an "immediate school response." Two students were taken into custody by Fitchburg police after...
FITCHBURG, MA
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year

STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024. 
STURBRIDGE, MA
JamBase

Eggy Goes On With Show As Trio At Tree House Brewing After Drummer Injured In Car Accident

Eggy moved forward with their show on Saturday at Tree House Brewing Company as an acoustic trio after drummer Alex Bailey was hurt in a car accident the previous night. Bailey’s bandmates — guitarist Jake Brownstein, bassist Mike Goodman and keyboardist Dani Battat — took the stage under the “Egg” moniker for a pair of five-song sets at the brewery in Deerfield, Massachusetts.
DEERFIELD, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Luccas American Kitchen finds new temporary home

LEOMINSTER — Following a devastating fire 18 months ago, Luccas American Kitchen has found a new home. Luccas’ Facebook page announced that the restaurant has temporarily reopened at 511 Lancaster St. (Route 117), down the street from its original location. The eatery is open this week from 11:30...
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday

Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

