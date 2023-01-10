Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
aicyellowjackets.com
Lou Conte named Head Football Coach
SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – American International College Vice President for Athletics Lou Izzi is pleased to announce the appointment of Lou Conte as the head coach of the football program. Conte, a native of Western Massachusetts, returns to Springfield after serving as interim head coach at NCAA Division I (FCS)...
umassathletics.com
Men’s Basketball Edged By La Salle 78-77
AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team dropped a 78-77 decision to La Salle on Wednesday night at the Mullins Center (2,853). The Minutemen had a chance to win it on the game's final possession but ultimately dropped to 1-3 in Atlantic 10 play (10-6 Overall).
Three bobcats in this video from Springfield
A 22News viewer sent a video of three bobcats walking across a driveway in Springfield.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
nbcboston.com
Two Students Arrested After Fight at Massachusetts High School
Two students were arrested Wednesday after a fight at a Massachusetts high school, school officials say. Fitchburg Public Schools said "some students" were involved in a fight on Wednesday morning at the high school. leading to an "immediate school response." Two students were taken into custody by Fitchburg police after...
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Traffic backed up on I-91 in West Springfield due to wood on road
Traffic was backed up on I-91 South in West Springfield Wednesday morning.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year
STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.
whdh.com
Police: 3 juveniles facing charges after Auburn middle schoolers shot with gel pellets while walking home
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles are facing criminal charges after police say they shot middle schoolers with gel pellets after they got off of the school bus to go home on Wednesday. Officers responding to multiple calls from parents of Auburn Middle School students who said their children had...
JamBase
Eggy Goes On With Show As Trio At Tree House Brewing After Drummer Injured In Car Accident
Eggy moved forward with their show on Saturday at Tree House Brewing Company as an acoustic trio after drummer Alex Bailey was hurt in a car accident the previous night. Bailey’s bandmates — guitarist Jake Brownstein, bassist Mike Goodman and keyboardist Dani Battat — took the stage under the “Egg” moniker for a pair of five-song sets at the brewery in Deerfield, Massachusetts.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
leominsterchamp.com
Luccas American Kitchen finds new temporary home
LEOMINSTER — Following a devastating fire 18 months ago, Luccas American Kitchen has found a new home. Luccas’ Facebook page announced that the restaurant has temporarily reopened at 511 Lancaster St. (Route 117), down the street from its original location. The eatery is open this week from 11:30...
Free food at restaurant opening for Osteria in downtown Springfield on Tuesday
Have you ever wished you could try a new restaurant’s menu before committing to a reservation?. Chris McKiernan, owner of new downtown Springfield Italian restaurant Osteria, certainly thinks it’s a good idea. He’s giving the public the opportunity to try a few dishes for free on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 301 Bridge St. during Osteria’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
City of Holyoke names new director of Department Public Works
Carl Rossi of Clifton, New Jersey has been named director of the Department of Public Works for the City of Holyoke.
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Comments / 0