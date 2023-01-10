ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital

NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
TEXAS STATE
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
HOUSTON, TX
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
Tyler, TX
