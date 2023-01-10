Registration open for free prenatal support group classes for new Orange County parents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is offering a variety of classes to help support new parents.

The department is offering free classes on everything from proper nutrition to safe sleep and baby-proofing your house.

The classes are in-person every second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Training Room at the DOH-Orange Southside Health Center, 6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, in Orlando.

See the full class schedule below:

Florida Healthy Babies Prenatal Classes by WFTV on Scribd

To register for the classes, call the DOH-Orange Healthy Start program at 407-723-5513.

