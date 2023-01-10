CoastLine: Punk music videographers Emily Armstrong and Pat Ivers on recording early legends and the impact of AIDS

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
Related
Mammoth bones were thrown in NYC's East River in 1940s, guest on Joe Rogan's podcast says
"I think the chances are just as good as the lottery. And people buy those tickets every day," said Don Gann, 35, of North Arlington, New Jersey.
Advocate
Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias
A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of Venue
Benjamin Pinczewski, a 61-year-old personal injury and civil rights lawyer from Brooklyn just became the third NY lawyer to fall victim to the image software James Dolan installed at MSG.
This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC
Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
Movie Filming In Hoboken Brings Actor Ron Perlman Out For Brunch: Report
Actor and producer Ron Perlman was spotted in Hoboken over the weekend — and there could be many more chances to catch a glimpse of him and other celebs, Hoboken Girl reports.The 72-year-old actor grabbed brunch at Halifax and went for a stroll along the waterfront, the outlet said citing anonymous…
This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark
Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe
This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
Bronx principal Brett Schneider, who preaches ‘love and respect,’ squares off against student: video
So much for “principles.” A woke high school principal who preaches love, respect and “creative responses” to conflict was caught on video shoving a student outside his Bronx Collaborative HS – and putting his dukes up to brawl. Brett Schneider was seen on the video posted to social media during an Oct. 24 fracas outside the Bedford Park school, pushing the teen and then raising his fists in a fighting stance. A school safety agent was standing nearby, but Schneider took matters into his own hands. The NYPD confirmed that school safety agents called 911 about a fight that day and said no arrests were made. Students...
chainstoreage.com
First Look: Whole Foods Market opens in NYC Art Deco landmark building
Whole Foods Market has opened its 17th store in the Big Apple. The natural and organic foods grocer unveiled a 42,000-sq.-ft. location — its 534th store to date — in New York City’s Financial District, in One Wall Street (at 66 Broadway). The Art Dec-styled building, which dates back to 1929, originally housed the Irving Trust Company. It has been reborn as a luxury condominiumwith retail space on the lower level.
NJ College Dropout Pitches Dinner Time Invention On 'Shark Tank'
Tog Samphel always had a knack for design, and he didn't need a college degree to do it.In 2004, the Clifton resident dropped out of Montclair State University because he was offered a job with AOL. And for the duration of his 15-year career, Samphel never needed nor wanted to complete his college …
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New York
A series of painful and heartfelt stories from New York shoppers that have been hit hard by skyrocketing grocery bills. According to reports, there are indications that inflation might have cooled a bit in recent months, though the sore subject is still hotly contested in many circles. To be sure, there are more than a few economics experts who believe we are heading toward a massive recession.
pix11.com
The best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were some serious style moments at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Josh McBride, a lifestyle and entertainment expert, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share the top looks from the red carpet. Watch the video player for more.
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will Cost
For months, New York Mayor Eric Adams has talked about migrants who arrived in the city. From hotels to tents, to the migrant center, this is becoming ss bigger problem for him to manage going into 2023.
mskcc.org
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MediSys Health Network Announce New Collaboration to Enhance Cancer Care in Queens
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and MediSys Health Network (Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center) today announced a new collaboration that will expand access to world-class cancer care for the people of Queens and eastern Brooklyn. Aligning MSK’s unique expertise and specialized cancer care with the deep community integration and acute care knowledge of MediSys Health Network, the collaboration is positioned to make a true difference in the lives of thousands of New Yorkers.
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in America
A series of excruciating stories from shoppers hit the hardest by skyrocketing food prices. According to some reports, inflation might have cooled, though this is still a subject of hot debate wit many experts believing we are heading towards a massive recession. Either way you lean, there is no denying the pain experienced by all of us at the grocery store checkout counters where soaring high prices are hitting consumers hard.
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New York
These restaurants are known for their delicious Chinese dishes and range from upscale fine-dining establishments to casual neighborhood spots. The list includes a variety of Chinese cuisine styles, including Szechuan, seafood, and vegetarian options. Some of the restaurants on the list are known for their spicy dishes, while others are known for their innovative and modern twists on traditional Chinese cuisine. All of these restaurants have received high ratings and positive reviews from diners.
Comments / 1