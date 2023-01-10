CoastLine: Punk music videographers Emily Armstrong and Pat Ivers on recording early legends and the impact of AIDS

This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO