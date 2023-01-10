Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Eyes $1.9 Billion at Global Box Office
If anybody still needs convincing that Avatar: The Way of Water is an unambiguously successful blockbuster, all they need to know is that it is on the verge of passing $1.9 billion at the global box office, mere hours after it sailed past the $1.8 billion mark. The long-in-the-making science-fiction sequel’s current global haul stands at $1.89 billion, which makes it the highest-grossing movie of 2022 by far.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes the 3rd Highest Grossing Movie Ever For IMAX
The records just keep toppling as director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water enters its sixth week of release. With an estimated $214 million at the global IMAX box office by the end of the extended MLK holiday weekend, The Way of Water has now become the third-biggest movie in history on the IMAX format.
Collider
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Passes $247 Million at Global Box Office
DreamWorks' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish continues to pull in strong numbers at the global box office as it has brought in over $33.2 million in the 3-day weekend in 78 regions in its fourth weekend since its premiere back on December 21, bringing the global cumulative total to an impressive $247.4 million.
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Crosses $90 Million at the Global Box Office
The horror genre is already off to a scary good start in 2023 with Blumhouse and Universal’s M3GAN slaying the dreaded January curse. The AI killer doll has been receiving rave reviews from both critics and horror fanatics alike while absolutely blowing up the box office in its opening weekend. M3GAN won’t stop terrifying audiences anytime soon as the film has already made $34.2 million internationally, and $90 million globally, in just the first two weeks of its release. This currently has M3GAN going toe to toe with other genre hits like Smile, Halloween Ends, The Black Phone, Invisible Man, and Happy Death Day during that same time frame.
Collider
World War I Is Having a Pop Culture Resurgence
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a movie set in the era of World War II. The history of cinema made in World War II even dates back to the global conflict itself, as books like Five Came Back have explored how directors like John Huston and William Wyler were in the trenches of World War II capturing the war as it unfolded. By contrast, World War I has been far more absent in mainstream cinema, though that’s begun to get corrected since 2010. Titles like War Horse, All Quiet on the Western Front, Wonder Woman, and 1917, among many others, have all begun to fill in the gaps in cinematic depictions of World War I.
