Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Obituary: Dempsie White
Dempsie White, 69, of Batesville passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born January 26, 1953, in Batesville to Ellis Kenneth White and Veda Eudene (Ford) White. Dempsie enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, watching car races, working on heavy equipment, and being on Facebook. Survivors include his wife,...
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Obituary: John “JC” Qualls
John “JC” Qualls, 77, of Evening Shade passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 12, 1945, in Evening Shade to Calvin and Lula Qualls. He was a farmer and a member of the Bear Creek Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, farming and searching for arrowheads. He was his grandchildren’s number-one fan during all of their sporting events. He was on the Evening Shade School Board for 22 years and he was an equipment operator and employee for 40 years for the Sharp County Conservation Board.
Arkansas man picks up new ride after winning national contest
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It's not often that someone has the opportunity to win a new SUV in a national contest, but an 83-year-old Mountain Home man just picked up his new ride after winning a Mitsubishi Motors sweepstakes. Bob Saylor is a retired widower and says this is his...
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
Crawford moves to White River Health Family Care’s Newport location
Kayla Crawford, APRN, family medicine provider, is now seeing patients at White River Health Family Care, previously known as the Newport Medical Diagnostic Clinic, at 2200 Malcolm Ave., Suite B, in Newport. She joins providers Dr. Mitchell Keel and Marlo Hargrave, APRN. As an APRN, Crawford provides primary care, including...
Fire crews battle blaze late Friday in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A home sustained heavy damage from a house fire Friday night in Jonesboro, as detailed in a release from the fire department. On Friday at 9:48 PM, Battalion 2, E2, T2, E6, E5, T4, and Battalion 1 responded to a report of a residential fire in the area of Gee St and W. Cherry. Battalion 2 arrived on scene and advised heavy fire showing from a well-involved residence. E2 checked on scene and began fire suppression.
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning. The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers. It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about...
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The son of President Joe Biden is being sued by an Arkansas woman who wants her daughter to have the Biden last name. According to a document filed in Independence County in Dec. 2022, Lunden Roberts is asking the court to change her daughter’s name to Biden.
Massive solar farm nearing completion
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The solar farm in Jackson County is getting closer to being complete. Project Manager Terri Mullin said construction has been going as scheduled. He said the project is already improving Jackson County. “A project this size brings in a lot of contractors from out of...
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
One hurt in road rage shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured. According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, regarding a fistfight. Police said a driver picked someone...
