'The Drop' Clip Asks an Uncomfortable Question: "Would Anyone Drop a Baby on Purpose?" [Exclusive]
The whole premise of Hulu's dark comedy movie The Drop is centered around a single event: A baby gets dropped, and that basically ruins a trip that a group of friends is taking. But don’t worry, the baby is fine. The dark comedy will focus on the aftermath, and how the adults deal with that situation. In an exclusive clip shared with Collider, Hulu revealed that there are more layers to the accident from the title, which can make it even more awkward.
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2: Premiere Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Will Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown Be Released?. Who Are the Creators Behind Mayor of Kingstown Season 2?. From the minds of Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown is now returning for Season 2. The story follows former Avenger and Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner in the lead role of Mike McLusky, the titular mayor of a town where the local prison is the primary business. With the help of his brother Mitch, played by Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler, Mike holds the town together. He's one of the few people savvy enough to navigate the town's interpersonal politics and maintain the status quo. This season, Sheridan and Dillon intend to dive deeper into systemic issues like racism and inequality that play into the prison industrial complex.
How To Watch 'Skinamarink': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Writer and director Kyle Edward Ball made his feature film debut when he premiered Skinamarink at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 25, 2022. The film also had a screening later at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, this Canadian horror movie went viral shortly after its festival premiere after an illegally pirated copy of the movie spread like wildfire through the online horror communities. Some people suspect that this might have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official North American release. Later on, it was discovered that this pirated version was a result of a technical issue with the view-at-home option for one of the film festivals. Ball has since expressed disappointment that his debut film was pirated, but is also grateful for the positive feedback it has received after going viral on TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Supernatural Investigation Gets Teeth In 'Wolf Pack' Trailer
A full moon is crawling across the horizon, and it's certainly going to awaken a new supernatural creature or two in the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack. Helmed by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, the werewolf show is set to chronicle the story of a group of teenagers who find their lives rapidly changed by a mysterious creature that is awoken during the raging Californian wildfires. With just weeks to go until the show's release, the streaming giant has finally unveiled an official trailer for the fantasy drama.
'Skinamarink' Ending Explained: The Darkness Will Swallow You Whole
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Skinamarink. If you haven’t yet heard of Skinamarink, the stunning debut feature from Kyle Edward Ball, you’re in for a real treat. Taking place entirely within a single home that becomes almost plucked from time, it first premiered back at the Fantasia Film Festival and is now getting a release through IFC Midnight before coming to Shudder later this year. However, if you’re here reading this, you’re likely already familiar with just how unique and unsettling this film is. More about atmosphere than it is about plot in any conventional sense, which is precisely what gives it a unique power and allure, the film also ends in spectacular fashion. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to discuss this conclusion in detail and will contain spoilers for all of the film. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you've fixed that. If you have, then prepare to dive into the darkness with us.
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'The Bad Batch' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2.It may have taken a while, but The Bad Batch is finally getting the justice it deserves in the Star Wars franchise. Originally, a four-part storyline featuring the genetically modified soldiers of “Clone Force 99” was planned and roughly animated for a future season of The Clone Wars, but due to the show’s initial cancellation on Cartoon Network, it was shelved. While an unfinished test reel of the arc was originally released online and on Blu-Ray copies of the show’s sixth season, the completed version finally aired as part of the seventh season on Disney+. The popularity of the characters inspired the spinoff The Bad Batch series; it now enters its second season with much more action, excitement, intrigue, and Easter Eggs.
'The Bad Batch': What Happened to Commander Cody?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.It took some waiting, but The Bad Batch is back, and just as good (or maybe even better?) as ever. The current Star Wars animated show began with the premise of being a follow-up to the classic The Clone Wars, and, so far, has done it beautifully. After its first year set the tone for the show as a more bleak take on the galaxy far, far away, the new season continues that trend, perfectly in line with the rise of the Empire after the end of the Clone Wars.
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
11 Screen Actors Who Got Their Start in Theater, From Cate Blanchett to Hugh Jackman
There are many successful actors around today that are synonymous with the stage. Stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Patti Lupone made their names by performing on Broadway. Theater is the original form of acting, dating all the way back to Ancient Greece. It is the perfect jumping-off point for anyone interested in delving deep into a character study. Stage acting is a full-time career for countless performers who remain in theater exclusively. However, many talented actors who started on the stage seamlessly transitioned to the screen and have become some of your favorite movie stars working today.
Ryan Reynolds to Narrate National Geographic Docuseries About Ugly and Disgusting Animals
When it comes to documentaries, Ryan Reynolds has been throwing some curveballs at his fanbase with incredibly creative projects. Back in 2022, the world-famous actor partnered up with Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham, a story about two guys who band together in order to save a soccer team. Now, Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he’ll take part in Underdogs, a National Geographic documentary series that will focus on telling the stories of animals that most people overlook.
Every Major Death From 'Alice in Borderland'
In a show as bloody as Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, it can be hard keeping up with who lives and who dies. After all, between murder games and just plain, regular murders, Alice in Borderland has a body count that can give even serial killer Oki Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma) a run for his money. And, in Season 2, a surprise twist left viewers unsure of what exactly life and death actually looks like in the world of Alice in Borderland. In case you are one of the many people left befuddled by what exactly went on in that finale, or in case you just can’t remember who died at the Beach and who made it back to Shibuya, here’s a list of all the characters who died in Alice in Borderland and what cost them their lives. Well, the main ones, anyway. I’m sorry, but we really can’t account for every poor extra that kicked it during a game of tag.
Irrelevant: A Hollywood Tragicom review – broad-brush contender story misses its mark
“Vivien fucking Leigh,” fumes Millie Grable as she marches into her Hollywood Boulevard office to escape that actor’s induction into the Walk of Fame across the road. She has reason to be angry. As a powerful agent to the stars – the gallery of headshots that line her office pays testimony to their A-list calibre – what she really wanted to do with her life was to be an actor. She got near the dream too, excelling at Rada alongside Leigh, although she tells us ruefully that “I was the pretty one, the talented one.”
‘Glass Onion’: 10 Actors Who Need to Star in a ‘Knives Out’ Movie
Regardless of your stance on which film was better, Glass Onion or its 2019 predecessor, viewers can agree that Rian Johnson's Knives Out films always have a stellar cast. From former wrestlers, rom-com stars, Broadway icons, and up-and-coming silver screen stars, the ensemble casts featured in both the first and second Knives Out are a special kind of perfection all films should aspire to, and something fans can only hope will be matched (if not surpassed) with a third film or any future installments.
'Fast X' Adds Leo Abelo Perry as Vin Diesel's Son
There’s a newish member to the family as Variety reports that Leo Abelo Perry has added his name to the call sheet of Fast X in the role of Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) son, Brian Marcos. When we were first introduced to Brian, he was just a baby who was already finding himself caught up in the action after he and his mother, Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) were kidnaped by Cipher (Charlize Theron). A blackmailing scheme gone wrong, Brian would be rescued by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham), although Elena wouldn’t make it out alive. Brian is the namesake of Dom’s best friend, the late Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and the last we saw of him in F9, he was living a happy life with his father and stepmom, Lety (Michelle Rodriguez), at their picturesque bucolic home.
Jake Gyllenhaal & Conor McGregor Look Fierce in First 'Road House' Remake Images
New photos were shared of the remake of Road House, featuring Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Production began on the reboot of the 1989 classic in August, and although no release date has been announced, moviegoers have been receiving snippets of what they can expect.
'Sharper' Trailer Shows Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan in a Twisted Heist Thriller
It’s about to get really thrilling on Apple TV+. Today, the streamer released a new trailer for their upcoming heist movie Sharper, set in the wealthiest parts of New York City as secrets and lies are created and begin to unravel. The film will be in select theaters starting on February 10 and then will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 17.
How to Watch ‘The Drop’
Are you a fan of cringy satires or melodramatic stories that make you want to laugh and scream with frustration (towards the characters of course) at the same time? Then you might want to add Hulu’s The Drop to your watchlist for the weekend. The all-new dark comedy features PEN15 star Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America star Jermaine Fowler as the protagonists, Lex and Mani. The Drop is directed by Bird of Paradise director Sarah Adina Smith, who directs and co-writes the script with Joshua Leonard, with Jay Duplass serving as one of the executive producers along with Neil Shah and Max Silva. Leonard also stars in a role in the movie, along with Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Aparna Nancherla, Elisha Henig, and Jennifer Lafleur, among others.
It's Not Too Late To Make Wednesday Addams Queer
It's official, our favorite child full of woe is confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix (ILINK). This next installment of Wednesday is believed to release sometime in early 2024 and the fans are incredibly excited. The creepy and kooky Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) took Netflix by storm with the insane amount of hours streamed and within a week of release, fans had already binged it, started it for a second time, and took to the internet of what they hope or want to see for the next season.
