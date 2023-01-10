ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo announces 2023 artist lineup featuring Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival , one of America’s most popular music festivals, has revealed which artists will perform in Middle Tennessee this summer.

Rock legends Foo Fighters, electronic duo Odesza and hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar will headline the four-day festival that brings tens of thousands of music fans to Manchester, Tennessee annually.

Smokies parking passes go on sale in February, NPS says

Other notable acts include Lil Nas X, Korn, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, My Morning Jacket and more than 100 other acts.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal will perform a DJ set under the name ‘Diesel.’ Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, will perform on the final day of the festival.

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

Bonnaroo will take place June 15-18 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. General admission tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12.

Last year, Stevie Nicks became the first female headliner in the festival’s 20+ year history. Lizzo was set to become the first woman to do so in 2020 and again in 2021 before both editions of the festival were cancelled due to COVID-19 and flooding at the festival’s campgrounds , respectively.

WATE

WATE

ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

