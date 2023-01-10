Read full article on original website
John O’Loughlin III, 50, of Hudson
– John “Johnny O” Joseph O’Loughlin III, 50, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John fought (like the strong Irishman & Viking he was) a 2year courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his loving parents John Joseph O’Loughlin and Jo Ann Jacobs O’Loughlin.
William W. Rawstron, 87, of Northborough
– William (Bill) W. Rawstron, age 87, of Northborough, MA, passed away on January 10, 2023, in his home following a brief illness. Bill was born on July 6, 1936 in Boston, MA, the only son of Alice (Stoddard) and Stanley Rawstron of Needham, MA. He was the loving husband of Ann W. Rawstron until her passing in 2019, a marriage spanning 63 years, and the father of eight children, fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Rimkus: Daigneault’s opens Harvard store, Hudson native travels home from Marshall Islands
HUDSON – Daigneault’s Liquor Store, established in 1919 as a neighborhood market at 66 Broad Street, has expanded to its fourth store. Owners Chris and Al Green opened Daigneault’s Liquors at 28 Ayer Road, Harvard, in November. In recent years they have opened Daigneault’s Liquors in Berlin and Bolton. Chris said that original owners were Levi and Leo Daigneault, and when Chris’ father, Al Daigneault, returned from Army duty in Korea in 1955, he obtained the store’s first beer and wine permit.
Mary E. Hellen, 103, of Hudson
– Mrs. Mary E. Hellen of Hudson, Ma. passed away peacefully Tuesday night January 10th, surrounded by loved ones at her home. Mary, 103 years old, was born in Marlborough to Frank & Mary (Collins) Flaherty on June 18th, 1919. She was educated in Marlborough schools, and after graduating, decided to enter the work force at the Dennison Manufacturing Co. She later moved on to work for Victory Plastics where she met, fell in love with, and eventually married her husband John F. Hellen Jr. of Hudson. Shortly after their marriage they decided to settle down in Hudson and begin a family of their own. Mary is survived by her son John F. Hellen III. & his wife Kate of Norway, ME. Her Daughter Mary C. Armour & her husband Richard of Hudson, two Grandsons; Jamie Hellen & his wife Desiree of Southborough, Matthew Armour & his wife Ashley, & her Great-Granddaughter Penelope of Marlborough, and many nieces and nephews as well. Mary is also pre-deceased by her husband John as well as her son James P. Hellen & his wife Kathleen (Hellen) Campbell of Hudson.
Marlborough gymnastics defeats Shrewsbury in tri-meet
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough High School varsity gymnastics team came out on top during a tri-meet on Jan. 11. Marlborough and Hudson did not face off against each other, but both teams competed against Shrewsbury. Marlborough won with a score of 130.35, Shrewsbury finished with a score of 129.95...
The Legend of the “Indian Wall” at Shrewsbury’s Jordan Pond
SHREWSBURY – For as far back as most local residents can recall, there was a legend of an “Indian Wall” that ran across Jordan Pond under the water’s surface. The story was that Native Americans had built the wall at some point long ago in order to be able to cross the pond more easily.
Westborough schools mull study of buildings and grounds
WESTBOROUGH – As Westborough Public Schools (WPS) continues to plan for fiscal 2024, school officials are looking farther into the future. During the School Committee meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, members discussed the possibility of a study for the schools’ buildings and grounds — something that has not been done in 15 years.
Westborough Inn license renewed for 2023
WESTBOROUGH – It was close, but the Westborough Inn at 4 Boardman Street has started the new year with a clean slate. After several inspections and re-inspections the final week of December, the inn’s innkeeper/lodging house permit has been renewed. “The Westborough Inn was able to comply with...
Select Board approves $110,000 contract to repair Brigham Street culvert
HUDSON – The Brigham Street culvert is one step closer to being repaired. During a Select Board meeting on Dec. 5, the board unanimously approved the allocation of $110,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to pay for engineering services from the consulting firm Woodard & Curran to repair the culvert.
Royal Plaza Trade Center to host fly fishing show
MARLBOROUGH – The 2023 edition of “The Fly Fishing Show” will begin its nationwide winter run Jan. 20-23 at the Royal Plaza Trade Center with everything for the fly-fishing angler – new products, seminars, classes, fly tying and fly casting demonstrations, theater presentations, lodges, vacation destinations.
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
Assabet River Rail Trail keeps pace with growing communities
MARLBOROUGH – To walk, to run, to bike without dealing with traffic. To enjoy the seasons, a few moments to relax, get some exercise. For the past 25 years, the Assabet River Rail Trail (ARRT) has provided such opportunities year round. The 8.6-mile trail starts at Lincoln and Highland...
Southborough police: suspect kicked home door in early-morning incident
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department is reminding residents to make sure their homes are secure and report suspicious behavior following an early-morning incident at a Southborough home. At about 4:20 a.m. Jan. 14, a resident who lives on Latisquama Road reportedly heard a loud bang on their front...
Former Bolton Street Tavern employee charged with vandalism
MARLBOROUGH – A former employee of the Bolton Street Tavern faces charges of vandalism after he reportedly fired on the business with a BB/pellet gun. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at around 6:44 p.m., police responded to the tavern for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers were met by the manager, who said a former employee, identified as Patrick Sweeney, had peppered the building with several red crosses. The suspect sent an employee a video on Instagram showing the crosses being sprayed onto the building.
Standoff in Marlborough trailer park results in SWAT team arrest
MARLBOROUGH – A six-hour standoff at Val’s Mobile Home Park resulted in the arrest of Christopher Harper, who was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime and disturbing the peace. At 1:17 p.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a report...
Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility
WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
