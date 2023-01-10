ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri Regulators Say They Will ‘Soon’ Hire A Marijuana Equity Officer To Implement A Microlicense Program

“We are working through our process and an announcement will be coming soon.”. The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy