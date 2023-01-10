An emergency room patient has been charged after he kicked a nurse in the face at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, police say. Ethan D. Sorensen, 22, of Ephrata, injured the nurse and also damaged a hospital room door by punching a window during the incident on December 7, 2022, at 2:42 p.m., according to a release by area police in January 2023.

