West Chester, PA

VISTA Careers — Meridian Bank

Headquartered in Malvern, Meridian Bank is an innovative community bank that provides a comprehensive array of financial services to businesses, professional practices, and individuals. In addition to a broad-based commercial lending portfolio, specialties include SBA lending, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, private banking, cash management, and electronic payments processing.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
The Alliance for Health Equity Introduces ‘Let’s Talk Allyship’ Challenge for Coatesville

The Alliance for Health Equity has announced the launch of the Let’s Talk Allyship: Community-Designed Solutions Challenge. This is a five-part series developed to invest in Coatesville’s community voice and capacity-building efforts. From February – June, The Let’s Talk Allyship Challenge Series will take participants through a process of innovation to explore, test, adapt, and fine-tune community-created solutions. The winning community-created solutions will be adopted and implemented by government, nonprofits, and grassroots efforts.
Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care

Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at PA Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s

Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

