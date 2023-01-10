Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
Fourteen Community Projects in Chester County Receive Federal Funds Totaling Over $10 Million
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan successfully secured funding totaling over $10 million for 14 Community Project Funding priorities through the House Appropriations Committee, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. The Community Project Funding enables Members of Congress to allocate federal funds to worthy local projects in a...
VISTA Careers — Meridian Bank
Headquartered in Malvern, Meridian Bank is an innovative community bank that provides a comprehensive array of financial services to businesses, professional practices, and individuals. In addition to a broad-based commercial lending portfolio, specialties include SBA lending, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, private banking, cash management, and electronic payments processing.
Deadline Nears to Nominate Local Teachers for Citadel Heart of Learning Award
Sunday, Jan. 15 is the last day that Citadel Credit Union will accept nominations for its prestigious teaching excellence award, the Citadel Heart of Learning Award. If you know some teachers who go above and beyond the call of duty and truly make a difference in the lives of students, please nominate them for the Citadel Heart of Learning Award.
$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center
Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check presented Dec. 20 by State Sen. John Kane to Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes.
Hopewell Furnace in Elverson One of 21 National Parks to Visit in Pennsylvania
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Elverson, one of 21 national parks in Pennsylvania, offers visitors interested in industrial history the chance to see a restored iron plantation, writes Harriet Comley for travel2next.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
The Alliance for Health Equity Introduces ‘Let’s Talk Allyship’ Challenge for Coatesville
The Alliance for Health Equity has announced the launch of the Let’s Talk Allyship: Community-Designed Solutions Challenge. This is a five-part series developed to invest in Coatesville’s community voice and capacity-building efforts. From February – June, The Let’s Talk Allyship Challenge Series will take participants through a process of innovation to explore, test, adapt, and fine-tune community-created solutions. The winning community-created solutions will be adopted and implemented by government, nonprofits, and grassroots efforts.
Chester County Hospital Recognized in 2023 U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Hospitals’ for Cardiovascular Care
Chester County Hospital has been recognized by The American College of Cardiology (ACC) as a featured hospital in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” insert. This year, the ACC recognized over 2,000 hospitals that are committed to quality and process improvement and participate in the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and/or ACC Accreditation Services. Of the 100 Pennsylvania hospitals recognized, Chester County Hospital has the most engagement with the ACC’s quality and process improvement programs, boasting the most registry participation, accreditations, and awards.
Widener Zoom Talk on MLK Day Looks at King’s Time at Crozer Seminary
The Widener University Center for Civic and Global Engagement is hosting “A Conversation with Patrick Parr” on Zoom for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. Parr is the author of ‘The Seminarian: Martin Luther King Jr. Comes of Age’, released...
Coatesville Steel Plant Receives State Funding to Support Facility’s Rail Improvements
Cleveland-Cliffs Coatesville steel plant has received $1.4 million in state grant funding to support the facility’s track rehabilitation, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. The funds were approved by State Transportation Commission through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program. “It’s...
Chester County Commissioners Appoint Colleen Frens as County Solicitor
The Chester County Commissioners approved the appointment of Colleen Frens as Solicitor for the County of Chester. Frens, the former Deputy County Solicitor, has served as Acting Solicitor since July 2022, following the appointment of former Solicitor, Nicole Forzato, to the bench of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.
New York Times: Popular Meyer-Briggs Test has Roots in Nearby Delaware County
Isabel Briggs-Meyer with granddaughter Kathleen in her Swarthmore living room. The well-known Briggs Meyer personality test, often used to match job hunter personalities with the right jobs, was co-invented by a part-time crime writer and mother of two in Swarthmore, writes Glenn Rifkin and Benedict Carey for The New York Times.
Lawyers, Federal Regulators Critical of Malvern-Based Endo’s Royalties from Drug Opana
Lawyers and federal agencies are arguing that Malvern-based drug maker Endo is still profiting from the disgraced oxymorphone pill also known as Opana ER. Back in August, Endo filed for bankruptcy due to having 3,100 opioid lawsuits and billions of dollars in debt, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
1850s Conversation Starter Sits on the Walls of Cafe in West Chester
The owners of the Turk’s Head Café on Church Street were happy to discover that the circa-1850s map of West Chester adorning one of the establishment’s walls has proven to be a great conversation starter, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. “We enjoy giving our...
Need a Post Idea for LinkedIn? Share Your MLK Day Activities!
If you need a post idea for LinkedIn, share your impact on Martin Luther King Day of Service by describing your activities. What did you do to make a difference in your community or the world?. If you don’t yet know where to volunteer, explore the Global Citizen 365 website....
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at PA Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
How Time and Circumstances Changed Context of 1870 Novel by Kennett Square’s Bayard Taylor
Time and circumstances often change the way we look at things, and this turned especially true for a book penned by Kennett Square author, Bayard Taylor, and the way we see the author’s private life, writes Mark Dixon for Main Line Today.
Small-Town Life, Big-City Conveniences: West Chester’s Journey to Becoming One of America’s Best Places to Live
West Chester rates as one of the 100 Best Places to Live in America, with a number of factors making the borough a destination for students, families, and tourists, writes Rebecca Treon for Livability. West Chester is home to West Chester University, the crown jewel of the Pennsylvania State System...
Berwyn FinTech Company Expects More Growth in 2023
Berwyn’s Fiduciary Exchange partners (FIDx) is planning on going big in 2023. Last year, the fintech company doubled their assets, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0