Idaho State

Walton scores 19, Wichita State downs Tulsa 73-69

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton's 19 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulsa 73-69 on Saturday night. Walton shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (9-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. James Rojas recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and seven rebounds.
