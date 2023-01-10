Read full article on original website
Walton scores 19, Wichita State downs Tulsa 73-69
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton's 19 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulsa 73-69 on Saturday night. Walton shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (9-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. James Rojas recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Friday on Sports Day
- KVGB High School Basketball Insider and Sports in Kansas Contributor Conor Nicholl who will preview Friday night's big game in Macksville between the Mustangs and Ellinwood Eagles. He'll also have the latest basketball news from across Kansas. - Barton Men's Basketball coach Jeremy Coombs who will preview Saturday's matchup...
Great Bend bowlers beat Dodge City, Holcomb at home
Just two days after making the long trip to Liberal for a pair of wins Tuesday, the Great Bend High School bowlers were back in action Thursday at the Walnut Bowl. Both squads again cruised to wins, this time beating Dodge City and Holcomb. The Panther boys finished with a...
