ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Jj3X_0k9imQqx00

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Hughes, a sophomore, was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School on Jan. 5 when she collapsed and was taken to the hospital, KVVU reported.

A witness described seeing Hughes receive chest compressions and the use of an external defibrillator before the teenager was taken to the hospital, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hughes had been previously diagnosed with a heart defect, but had been cleared by doctors to play football, Hughes’ father, Enttroda, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Las Vegas schools Superintendent Jesus Jara said that the district was grieving with Hughes’ family, friends and loved ones.

“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us,” Jara said. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family.”

A GoFundMe established by Hughes’ family had raised more than $56,000 by Tuesday morning.

A vigil is planned at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, KVVU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Christine
5d ago

Oh my goodness 😳This is so sad. First Dahmar, now this girl. Football is becoming more and more dangerous. My condolences goes out to the family. Sending healing prayers 🙏 ❤️ 🙏

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Oregon rep suffers concussion after being hit by car Friday night

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) suffered a concussion on Friday night after being hit by a car. Natalie Crofts, the congresswoman’s communications director, said in a tweet on Saturday that Bonamici and her husband were struck by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk in Portland, Ore. Bonamici was treated for a concussion and…
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father — including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a Grand Canyon chasm a decade later — has died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60.
LAS VEGAS, NV
webcenterfairbanks.com

High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Officials in Las Vegas say a student died after he unexpectedly suffered cardiac arrest while at school. According to a post from Amplus Academy, the student was identified as senior Jordan Brister. A GoFundMe shared by the school said Brister “suddenly and unexpectedly suffered cardiac...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hereisoregon.com

‘It probably started when we were toddlers:’ Clackamas’ Mogel sisters’ unspoken, sisterly bond is set to return to the court in full force

Start with the obvious: same high school team, club team, height, position. They wear the same size clothes, have the same friends and get into the same, repetitive and, for the most part, insignificant bickers about meaningless disagreements because that’s what sisters do. They all share an undying love...
CLACKAMAS, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy