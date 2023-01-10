This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Prices are on everyone's mind lately. This is not surprising, as food prices have risen over 13 percent since last year. Pandemic, war, climate change and livestock catastrophes are still wreaking havoc on supply chains. And many food companies took advantage of these crises to raise prices even further and reap huge profits. The last couple of years have been the most profitable for corporations since 1950, including many big food retailers and manufacturers. Walmart and Kroger in particular, which together account for almost 40 percent of all grocery sales, have leveraged higher prices and profits to pay out billions in dividends to shareholders. And one study showed that over half of all food price increases are the result of profit mongering by big grocery, meat, beverage and snack food companies. So if you want to understand how prices work, start at the grocery store — possibly at the egg case.

4 DAYS AGO