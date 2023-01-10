Read full article on original website
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
6 Most Overpriced Costco Items, According to Superfans
Though many customers flock to Costco for deals, there are a few items that frequent shoppers will tell you are priced a little too high for what they're worth. GOBankingRates sought out superfans of...
Regional Grocery Chain is Going to Charge for Returns
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Huge Walmart update that will change shopping forever & cost customers more rolled out today – details you need to know
WALMART has made a major change today that will cost customers more money at checkout. Shoppers at 187 stores across the United States will no longer have the option of paper or plastic bags. The store giant have banned single-use bags as they try to become a more sustainable business.
Walmart CEO tells shoppers ‘there are a lot of changes coming’ weeks after warning of store closures & price rises
WALMART'S CEO has confirmed "there are a lot of changes coming" weeks after warning shoppers of potential store closures and price rises. Doug McMillon said technology has now made it possible to automate the supply chain and help with delivery. He told CNBC: "There’s so much [that's] possible today with...
A TikToker claims that he made a massive profit selling $20 worth of thrift store items for $1000
Working in a charity shopPhoto byOpaquetights99; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A TikToker with the name Splash Online went viral for showing his viewers how he made a quick profit by reselling second-hand items.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree
If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Bed, Bath, and Goodbye: Home Goods Company Says It Could Go Bankrupt. And Inventory Is Low.
The popular retail chain is staring down financial failure.
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?
Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
50 major retail chains that no longer exist
At the start of this decade, many of America's beloved major retailers announced that they'd be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy's, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It's a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.
‘Mainstay’ retailer is ’10 years too late’ to fix ‘hemorrhaging wound’ after CEO revealed it’s on the brink of collapse
BED Bath & Beyond is on the brink of collapse and "10 years too late to fix hemorrhaging wounds," a retail expert has claimed. The once flourishing home goods retailer is reportedly close to bankruptcy after their last financial quarter reflected substantially lower customer traffic and inventory. The company is...
Walmart's price gouging has shoppers upset but CEO blames shoplifting and other causes.
Have you noticed that the prices of your favorite items at Walmart are increasing? You’re not alone. Recently, customers are talking about significant discrepancies in prices on items being sold at Walmart. To understand why this is happening, it’s helpful to take a closer look at the situation and what Walmart CEO Doug McMillion has to say about it.
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday.
Major Walmart update as CEO warns higher prices to stay thanks to ‘persistent inflation’ – see items costing more
Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon has predicted higher grocery prices will continue to impact shoppers this year. Consumer Price Index data backed this up as it detailed the 12 percent increase in grocery prices this past year. While grocery sales account for 56 percent of revenues at Walmart, the...
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs
Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Employees As It Grapples With ‘Uncertain Economy’
Amazon is eliminating a total of 18,000 roles as the company grapples with an uncertain economic environment permeating tech and other industries. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the staff reduction in a Wednesday memo to employees and said the planning and review process for 2023 had been “more difficult given the uncertain economy” and the company’s rapid hiring over the last few years. He added that these cuts include the previously announced layoffs in November — when reports said Amazon would lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles. The November reductions impacted the company’s Devices and Books businesses and...
Grocery supply chains: Understanding why eggs cost what they cost
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Prices are on everyone's mind lately. This is not surprising, as food prices have risen over 13 percent since last year. Pandemic, war, climate change and livestock catastrophes are still wreaking havoc on supply chains. And many food companies took advantage of these crises to raise prices even further and reap huge profits. The last couple of years have been the most profitable for corporations since 1950, including many big food retailers and manufacturers. Walmart and Kroger in particular, which together account for almost 40 percent of all grocery sales, have leveraged higher prices and profits to pay out billions in dividends to shareholders. And one study showed that over half of all food price increases are the result of profit mongering by big grocery, meat, beverage and snack food companies. So if you want to understand how prices work, start at the grocery store — possibly at the egg case.
