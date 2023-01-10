Read full article on original website
Portage mall wants bus service to pay for share of wear on private road
PORTAGE, MI -- The Crossroads mall, where several Metro buses stop every the day, is asking for the bus service to pay for its use of the roads and other impacts to the mall facility. The mall, which was purchased about a year ago by Kohan Retail Investment Group, started...
Stray bullet hits gas line, leads to evacuation of some residents in Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI—Some Kalamazoo residents had to be evacuated Sunday afternoon after a stray gunshot struck a nearby home’s natural gas line. Officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, to the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane after reports of gunfire, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
HighDive bar looking to make a splash in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new bar and restaurant in downtown Kalamazoo aims to be a dive bar, with high-end food. That’s where the name HighDive Kitchen + Bar came from, co-owner Jared Tinklenberg told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “It’s not a dive bar,” Tinklenberg said. “You walk in there, it’s...
‘Had to be terrifying,’ Grand Rapids police chief says of two girls carjacked by armed teen
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A teen held a gun to a 17-year-old girl’s head during an armed carjacking, setting off a police search that culminated with a violent broadside crash between the stolen SUV and a police cruiser. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom offered new details Friday, Jan....
Fire hydrant repairs to block westbound traffic on G Avenue
Fire hydrant repairs will block westbound traffic on a road in Comstock Township, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Westbound G Avenue between 32nd and 33rd Street will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, for fire hydrant repairs, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Westbound traffic will be...
Family names man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
The man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning near the club Metro Grand Rapids has been identified by his family.
Shooting in Kalamazoo sends victim to hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo resident has been hospitalized in stable condition following a Saturday evening shooting, police said. At about 6:46 p.m. Jan. 14, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Church Street for the report of a shooting victim.
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Hangar strives to take bar food to new heights
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- The Hangar is a Kalamazoo bar built to resemble an airplane hangar. Concrete floor. Metal ceiling. Gray cement walls. The only windows are those on the faux garage door in front. It makes for a dark, very loud interior -- made even louder by the multitude...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County man, 37, struck by car while checking his mail at mailbox along U.S. 20
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 23-year-old woman from LaGrange was traveling along U.S. 20, east of State Road 13, then ran off the road, hitting the 37-year-old man who had gone to the mailbox to check his mail.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
$1.2M in tax credits announced for senior housing on Kalamazoo’s Northside
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A partnership to create affordable senior housing in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will receive a $1.26 million boost in tax credits, the governor’s office announced. The tax credits will help pay for the construction of 36 units in the first phase of a development at 730...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
