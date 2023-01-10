Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
KSDK
St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'
The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very Asian Foundation on Jan. 19, 2022. The declaration honors the one-year anniversary of Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announcing the new foundation.
KSDK
Hope in the Baking: An inside look on Bridge Bread Bakery
ST. LOUIS — “If you notice, it says ‘Bridge Bread: Hope in the baking,’ but it is more than just hope in the baking, it is a hope in me now,” says Reginald E. Greer, employee of Bridge Bread Bakery. “It is more than a...
KSDK
Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January
CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton announced the return of Clayton Restaurant Week (CRW) which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Jan. 21. According to a press release from the City of Clayton Friday afternoon, this year’s restaurant lineup includes 13 of Clayton’s fine dining and semi-casual establishments.
KSDK
St. Louis artists create murals to inspire and comfort CVPA students
Students at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will be heading back to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They haven't been back since the deadly shooting.
KSDK
5 at 75: Percy Green, Richard Daley remember climbing Gateway Arch in protest in 1964
Green and Daley look back at their activism on behalf of Black construction workers. They climbed the ladder 125 up the side of the Arch in St. Louis in 1964.
KSDK
St. Louis-area woman hopes to inspire others to get fit along with her
ST. LOUIS — Every New Year’s Eve, people around the globe make promises for the days to come, but those resolutions aren’t always easy to keep. MyKeia Thomas is trying to stay on track by sharing her personal journey for 2023. She believes in going hard during...
KSDK
The Plexaderm 10-minute challenge
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently spoke with lifestyle expert, Melinda Mckinsey to find out about the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. Men and women of all ages can gain 10 to 20 years on their appearance in just minutes. You can put Plexaderm’s rapid reduction serum on any problem area of your face and wait 10 minutes, and it will reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
KSDK
St. Louis Auto Show makes way to America Center
ST. LOUIS — The 2023 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. The show will feature nearly 400 vehicle models on the show...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: A rainy Martin Luther King Jr. Day ahead
High in the 40s Sunday with clouds. Rain moves in Sunday night and stick around until Monday evening.
KSDK
Stephen Eats (Healthy) STL: Local food blogger shares top picks for smart start to 2023
ST. LOUIS - Local foodie, Stephen Deaderick, joined Dana DiPiazza Friday morning in the Show Me kitchen to share his top healthy eating options in the area. Stephen is the cuisine connoisseur behind the popular Instagram account, StephenEatsSTL. He takes his followers along with him as he treats his taste buds to delicious foods and drinks all over the globe, but more specifically, endless hot spots and hidden gems in St. Louis.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: What St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy prioritized in his first week
The way a new police chief spends his or her first few days on the job are some of the most important moments of their career. Their every move is scrutinized.
KSDK
Parkway South students upset after racist cyberbullying
The high school said it could not discipline the students, but they "addressed the matter." The St. Louis NAACP wants to keep these Black students safe.
KSDK
City of St. Louis has condemned Railway Exchange building downtown
The building is in poor condition. Our Justina Coronel has more on the decision by the city.
KSDK
Hyde Park neighborhood reacts to woman found fatally shot in alley
27-year-old Tamara Plummer was found shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. No suspects have been identified in her death.
Comments / 0