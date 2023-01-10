ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'

The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very Asian Foundation on Jan. 19, 2022. The declaration honors the one-year anniversary of Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announcing the new foundation.
Clayton Restaurant Week returns throughout third week of January

CLAYTON, Mo. — The City of Clayton announced the return of Clayton Restaurant Week (CRW) which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 - Saturday, Jan. 21. According to a press release from the City of Clayton Friday afternoon, this year’s restaurant lineup includes 13 of Clayton’s fine dining and semi-casual establishments.
St. Louis Auto Show makes way to America Center

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. The show will feature nearly 400 vehicle models on the show...
Stephen Eats (Healthy) STL: Local food blogger shares top picks for smart start to 2023

ST. LOUIS - Local foodie, Stephen Deaderick, joined Dana DiPiazza Friday morning in the Show Me kitchen to share his top healthy eating options in the area. Stephen is the cuisine connoisseur behind the popular Instagram account, StephenEatsSTL. He takes his followers along with him as he treats his taste buds to delicious foods and drinks all over the globe, but more specifically, endless hot spots and hidden gems in St. Louis.

