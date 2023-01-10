Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Related
Austin breaks fatal crash record for second year, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, Austin has again broken its record for the number of traffic fatalities in one year. The police department recorded 122 deaths related to traffic in 2022, beating out the previous year's 120. This marks the highest for a single year in nearly four decades, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
Round Rock installs first EV chargers at a City-owned facility
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock said it has installed the first electric vehicle charging stations at a City-owned facility. The new charging stations are in place and ready to use at the new main library's parking garage. The new 66,000-square-foot library and structured parking garage are located on the block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard streets.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
KVUE
Driverless tech sparks concerns in Austin
Driverless technology has been cruising the streets of Austin as companies test out autonomous vehicles. But new video is raising concerns about how the cars act.
KVUE
Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
KVUE
Flatbed truck crashed into Northeast Austin automotive business
A flatbed truck crashed into the SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in the early hours on Tuesday morning. The driver didn't rob the store, but left a mess.
Tesla planning more than $800M in growth at Austin campus, documents show
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla appears to be planning to add to its Austin manufacturing facility, based on documents filed with the State of Texas. Tesla's facility is already massive, clocking in at more than 10 million square feet for both battery and vehicle manufacturing. The "Gigafactory" campus also serves as Tesla's headquarters.
These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in March 2022. The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit...
KVUE
EV Live answers questions consumers have about electric vehicles
AUSTIN, Texas — As electric vehicle sales and popularity continue to grow throughout Central Texas, some new customers have been on the fence about buying one due to unanswered questions. EV Live, a program designed by General Motors, is trying to answer the variety of questions that potential customers...
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
KVUE
Fight over ambulance funding in Pflugerville
Pflugerville is still dealing with problems over how to pay for ambulance services. Now, firefighters say they're at risk of being defunded.
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise
AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
Man dies after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
Trudy's spinoff restaurant Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress to close
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a year after opening, Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress Avenue is reportedly set to close. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, the Trudy's group will continue operating in the space at 1600 S. Congress Ave. but will usher in a new concept this spring.
Travis County commissioners shoot down proposal from HOA looking to install more license plate readers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County commissioners have rejected a proposal that would have placed more cameras on public roads that police say can help solve crime. Members of the Rob Roy on the Creek Homeowners Association (HOA) asked the County if they could use public roads to put up license plate readers operated by a company called Flock Safety.
More driverless cars are hitting the roadways in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Driverless cars are on the roadways of Downtown Austin and Central Austin. It's part of service similar to Uber called Cruise LLC. They are based out of San Francisco and recently launched here in Austin and Phoenix. The vehicles are Chevy Bolt electric vehicles. "Fully driverless...
New filings show Apple prepared to spend $240M more on Austin campus expansion
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, Apple could be ready to start construction on two more buildings at its northwest Austin campus. The expansion would bring the total to an estimated $240 million for the new development. The report states that on Jan....
KVUE
A man is in surgery following a shooting in Southeast Austin
A man was shot inside his car in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The shooter is believed to be someone the man knows, but police are still looking for them.
Round Rock police asking public for help in reopened 1983 cold case
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is reopening a 1983 cold case in which one person was killed and two others were injured. On Oct. 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m., a man was believed to have shot three victims, killing one and injuring the other two, at a nightclub called the Cactus Lounge. The man believed to have shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa is Martin Gallegos.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0