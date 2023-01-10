Read full article on original website
Gabriel Abbott Memorial Student Recognized for Service Leadership
FLORIDA, Mass. — Lael Pavlak, an eighth grader from Gabriel Abbott Memorial School was recently selected as Florida's 2023 Project 351 Ambassador for her ethic of service and values of kindness, compassion, humility, and gratitude. According to a press release, Project 351 is a non-profit organization that empowers a...
Williams Women's, Men's Basketball Teams Beat Bowdoin
BRUNSWICK, Maine -- Maddy Mandyck scored 14 points Saturday to lead the Williams College women's basketball team to a 48-40 win over Bowdoin. Mia Holtze and Devin Biesbrock each scored nine for Williams (12-5, 3-1 NESCAC), which goes to Amherst on Wednesday. Men's Basketball. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Nate Karren scored...
Williams Women's Hockey Earns 1-0 Win
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Maddie Tix scored midway through the second period to give the Williams College women's hockey team a 1-0 win over Hamilton. Erin Pye made 30 saves to earn the shutout in goal for Williams (8-5, 3-4 NESCAC), which faces Hamilton again on Saturday. Men's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass....
Veteran Spotlight: John Harding Jr.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — John Harding Jr. served his country with bravery and distinction as a corporal in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1966 and in the Vietnam War. Harding said he enjoyed his basic training at Camp Geiger, Marine Corps Base Lejeune. "Boot camp was probably one of...
BCC to Offer Suicide Prevention Training
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In recognition of the growing rate of suicide among college students, Berkshire Community College (BCC) will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to enroll in a free online course to learn how to recognize the signs of suicidal ideation and how to take action. As...
Maguire Leads League-Leading Pittsfield to Another Shutout Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Pittsfield's Jason Maguire highlighted an uneventfual afternoon, standings-wise, in the Berkshire County Bowling League on Friday at Greylock Bowl and Golf. Maguire rolled a 264 game that was the second best score in the league this season to help the Generals earn a 3-0 win over...
Mount Greylock School Committee Holds Off on Track
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee voted 6-1 on Thursday to put off building a track with a new multisport grass field for at least another year. "We're going to build a good project," Carrie Greene said. "It's just going to be one year later. Instead...
Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time
ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
Drury Beat Ludlow in 'Homecoming'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Drury girls basketball team completed the season sweep on Ludlow with a commanding, 54-17, win at home on Friday night. This was Drury’s (4-4) first home game since opening night, ending a run of six straight games on the road. The comfort of home really seemed to help as Drury was off to the races early and often.
Shepardson, Generals Jump Ahead Early in Winning Sixth Straight
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson scored 10 points in a big first quarter for the Pittsfield boys basketball team, which went on to a 69-49 win over Agawam on Thursday night. Shepardson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, which saw the Generals take a 20-9...
Hoosac Hands Wahconah Its First Loss
CHESHIRE, Mass. — After losing to Wahconah in the season-opener, the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team held its own on Friday, winning its sixth in a row with a score of 62-49, and giving the Wahconah its first loss of the season. "It was a great game, the best...
Howland, Hornets Catch Eagles in Fourth Quarter
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jacob Howland scored 29 points Thursday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 59-58, come-from-behind win over Mount Everett. The Hornets outscored the Eagles, 25-13, in the fourth quarter to avenge an early season loss to Mount Everett in the Franklin Tech Tournament.
Wahconah Comes Back, Avenges Loss to South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 16 points, and the Wahconah boys basketball team came from behind to earn a 44-41 win over South Hadley. The Tigers led, 21-9, in the first half before the visitors started their comeback. Whconah took its first lead of the game midway...
Puleri Leads Lee in Comeback over McCann Tech
LEE, Mass. – Mia Puleri scored 20 points, and the Lee girls basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 36-28 win over McCann Tech. The Wildcats trailed, 24-21, going into the final quarter but outscored the Hornets, 15-4, down the stretch. “Great comeback tonight for us...
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
Dalton Board OKs ARPA Funds for Sewer Project Engineering
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board voted to transfer $36,000 in ARPA funds on Monday night to supplement the $50,000 that it already has appropriated for the Dalton Division Road Sewer Project. The cost of engineering is estimated is approximately $37,000 based on the projected project cost. A typical...
Lanesborough Police/Ambulance Building Estimated at $5.9M
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The new estimated cost for the town's proposed combined police and ambulance facility is $5.9 million, which is lower than what the committee expected for the project. Police Station Committee Chair Kristen Tool presented the estimate, which includes about $4.7 million in fixed costs and $750,000...
