MassLive.com

Police searching for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee

Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Brookfield woman who was last seen Tuesday. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a home in Brookfield at approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans and work boots.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Jorge Meeswee Calderon identified as bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run

Jorge Meeswee Calderon, 22-year-old Lawrence man, was identified as the bicyclist killed in a Jan. 5 Holyoke hit and run, Calderon’s family confirmed to MassLive. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a male bicyclist — later identified as Calderon — on the ground injured from the crash.
HOLYOKE, MA
Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about

Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
WORCESTER, MA
West Springfield battles Bear Hole dumping

Trevor Wood, West Springfield DPW deputy director of operations, tries to repair vandalism to the locking mechanism of a gate blocking a road in the Bear Hole area off of Morgan Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/13/2023Get Photo. 3 / 5. Illegal dumping in West Springfield. A trail camera...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
