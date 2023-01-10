Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Healing racism: After 89 years, Coast Guard Academy, Springfield man use racist episode to teach a better future
When Rear Admiral William G. Kelly learned of a dark episode from his cherished institution’s past, the superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy was deeply astonished and profoundly bothered. That it happened in 1934 didn’t dissuade Kelly from seeing if some healing could be done, and a positive...
Sparks fly between prosecution and witness in trial of Springfield officer accused of lying about role in Nathan Bill’s assault
SPRINGFIELD — Testimony got testy in Hampden Superior Court on the fourth day of the trial of a police officer accused of lying to investigators about his role in an off-duty brawl with a group of four Black patrons at Nathan Bill’s bar. On trial is suspended police...
Mass. nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with patient’s morphine
On Thursday, a nurse was sentenced to serve 52 months in prison with three years of supervised release in federal court in Worcester for tampering with morphine prescribed to a patient with dementia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced. On March 8, 2022, Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough pleaded...
Police searching for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Brookfield woman who was last seen Tuesday. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a home in Brookfield at approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans and work boots.
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
Jorge Meeswee Calderon identified as bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Jorge Meeswee Calderon, 22-year-old Lawrence man, was identified as the bicyclist killed in a Jan. 5 Holyoke hit and run, Calderon’s family confirmed to MassLive. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a male bicyclist — later identified as Calderon — on the ground injured from the crash.
Keith Jones pleads not guilty in shooting of Worcester mom Felicia Obeng
A Fitchburg man was arraigned on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of armed assault...
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee honors US Ambassador to Ireland with award
HOLYOKE – This year’s St. Patrick’s Parade Ambassador Award winner is, well, an ambassador. The St. Patrick’s Committee announced on Sunday it has named Claire D. Cronin, the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, as the 32nd Ambassador Award recipient. She will be feted at the pre-parade breakfast and then walk in the parade scheduled for March 19.
Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about
Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 15, 2023 edition
Campbell Drive LLC, to Sergeo V. Arbuzov and Olga Arbuzov, 24 Campbell Drive, $320,000. Deborah A. Andrews to Kelnate Realty LLC, trustee, and Walnut Street Realty Trust, trustee of, 216-218 Walnut St., $175,000.
With Sean Rose departing, Jenny Pacillo announces run for District 1 in Worcester
Jenny Pacillo is the first candidate to announce their intent to go after at one of two seats on Worcester City Council that are being vacated at the end of the year. Pacillo, 41, took to social media Thursday to announce her candidacy for District 1 City Councilor. “I am...
West Springfield battles Bear Hole dumping
Trevor Wood, West Springfield DPW deputy director of operations, tries to repair vandalism to the locking mechanism of a gate blocking a road in the Bear Hole area off of Morgan Street. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 1/13/2023Get Photo. 3 / 5. Illegal dumping in West Springfield. A trail camera...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 116 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,028-square-foot home on Kathy Terrace in Feeding Hills that sold for $270,000.
Westfield residents don’t support charter changes for vacancies, mayor term (Letters)
Some city councilors are pushing to have special elections to fill vacancies on the Gas & Electric, School Committee and City Council. Currently, vacancies on the council are filled with the next highest vote getter from the last election. Vacancies on the School Committee and G&E board are voted on at a combined meeting with the City Council.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 8 to Jan 14. There were 186 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,762-square-foot home on Walker Pond Road in Sturbridge that sold for $385,000.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 8-14
A condo in Springfield that sold for $83,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 90 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $287,553, $183 per square foot.
Smoking material likely cause of fatal Federal Street fire in Springfield
A fire at a Springfield residence killed a woman in her 60s early Friday morning, evidently after some form of smoking materials sparked flames in her living room, authorities said. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, had serious injuries when Springfield firefighters pulled her from an apartment...
Westfield superintendent reviews budget process with parent advisory group
WESTFIELD — School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski met with the Parent Advisory Board this week to present an overview of the budget process, which will be the focus of most School Committee meetings this winter and spring. Czaporowski started the Parent Advisory Board, made up of at least one representative...
Southwick Planning Board ready to review bylaw allowing Airbnb-style rentals
SOUTHWICK — As the new year moves forward and boards and committees begin reviewing items that may end up on the Annual Town Meeting warrant this May, the Planning Board will begin reviewing a proposed bylaw on Tuesday that would formally allow Airbnb-style rentals in Southwick. An item on...
Girl Scout Cookies: Western Massachustts girls celebrate Cookie Drop Day
Saturday was Cookie Drop Day, perhaps the biggest day of the year for Girl Scouts, their leaders and, of course, Thin Mint aficionados. It is the day when Girl Scout troops get their allotment of cookies for the coming year. “This is where cookie season launches,” said Dana Carnegie, communications...
