ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Letters, Jan. 14-17: Hold High Valley Transit accountable

In response to the Jan. 10 article “Park City parking problems mount,” I would like to offer that this highlights the failure of High Valley Transit. If it were convenient to use the system, maybe we wouldn’t have a parking problem. There are three large park-and-ride lots...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Alpine Distilling is the Green Business of the Year

Botanicals and grains aren’t the only green thing at Alpine Distilling. Recycle Utah, Summit County, Park City Municipal, and the Park City Chamber of Commerce recognized and awarded the local award-winning spirit business with the Green Business of the Year award for its continued work with sustainability in a Tuesday night ceremony at Deer Valley.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Summit County could create new rules for nightly rental licenses

From a cozy cabin in Coalville to a luxurious Canyons Village townhouse, it’s possible to find more than 1,000 properties in Summit County listed as short-term rentals online, and officials estimate the actual number could be double that throughout unincorporated areas. Yet the county clerk’s office has issued fewer...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Summit County wants people to make ‘Great Decisions’ and register￼

The Summit County Library’s Great Decisions discussion group has grown exponentially since it was introduced in 2021 by Susan Murphy, Coalville Branch Manager. In the first year, 80 people registered for 30 openings. So the next session offered 60 slots, and those were filled. This year the discussion facilitators...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Editorial: How to survive Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival begins on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Park City, but by the time you read this you already will have noticed that the town is in the midst of the big buildup and anticipation — of an inundation of Hollywood and scene types who come with apparently high self-esteem, as well as assorted celebrities.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy