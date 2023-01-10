ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tourist bitten by large shark at Key West beach, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. — A tourist from Romania was bitten by a shark on Jan. 8 while swimming at a beach in Key West, Florida, authorities said. According to the Key West Police Department, Nicolae Cioban, 34, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park at the southern tip of Key West, the Miami Herald reported.
Mississippi Stories: Alyssa Killebrew, Part 2

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey welcomes back Dr. Alyssa Killebrew to kick off 2023 and talk about resolutions, being more resilient in the new year and how we can focus on and improve our mental health in 2023. Dr. Killebrew knows about resiliency. In...
