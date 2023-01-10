Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Albany Herald
Tom Brady Offers Retirement Decision Advice to Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers were knocked out of playoff contention after losing to the Detroit Lions in the final regular season game of the season. With that, the questions obviously began regarding Rodgers' future not only with Green Bay but in the NFL as a whole.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Top New England Patriots executive reportedly pushing for specific offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots vowed to make changes to their offensive coaching staff for the 2023 season. While the search
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Four-Star OT Jaelyne Matthews
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Albany Herald
Rams Expected to Pick Up Matthew Stafford Contract Option, per Report
Now that Rams head coach Sean McVay is officially returning next year, Los Angeles’ next decision comes at the quarterback position. However, the Rams may have already made up their mind.
Albany Herald
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Albany Herald
NBA Says Refs Missed Seven Calls in Final Minutes of Lakers-Mavs
The Mavericks clawed their way to a 119-115 double-overtime victory against the Lakers on Thursday night. But the thrilling matchup didn’t come without some controversy.
